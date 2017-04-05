Napocor powers Limasawa Island

THE National Power Corp. (Napocor) will soon deploy a new 300-kilowatt (kW) generating set this year, and two more 300-kW gensets next year in its Limasawa diesel power plant (DPP).

The state firm said the Leyte provincial government made a request to electrify Limasawa Island.

Currently Limasawa DPP operates with 16 hours of electricity for its 1,240 households. It has a dependable capacity of 520 kW, which is sufficient in meeting the demand of 213 kW.

With the additional gensets this year and in 2018, Napocor expects to increase the island’s service to 24 hours in the second quarter of 2018.

Napocor said it would be more aggressive in looking for more ways to make missionary electricity more reliable and cheaper as a directive from its new president and CEO, Pio J. Benavidez.

Benavidez, who replaced Gladys Cruz-Sta Rita, was a longtime executive at Napocor. He assumed his new role on April 1.