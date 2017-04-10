MWSS approves water-rate hike

WITH the unanimous concurrence of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) board of trustees, the implementation of the adjustments in the standard rates and second-quarter foreign currency differential adjustments (FCDA) has been approved upon the recommendation of the MWSS Regulatory Office headed by Joel Yu.

This was announced by MWSS Administrator Reynaldo Velasco, who said FCDA is a mechanism to adjust the water rates as a result of the fluctuation in the foreign-exchange rates.

“This is provided for in Amendment 1 of the Concession Agreements of Manila Water and Maynilad with the MWSS. Our job is to see to it that we respect and honor such agreement after it has been deferred twice for six months now,” Velasco said.

The peso has been depreciating against the US dollar and the exchange rate now stands at 50.30 to $1.

For Manila Water customers, the adjustments in standard rates and FCDA will result in an increase of 36 centavos per cubic meter.

With the adjustments, monthly bills of residential customers consuming 10 cubic meters per month or less and not belonging to lifeline customers will reflect an additional P1.91; P4.19 for those consuming 20 cubic meters per month; and P8.60 for customers whose water consumption is 30 cubic meters per month.

Those classified as semi-business and consuming 10 cubic meters per month or less will have an increase in their monthly bills of P1.91; those consuming 20 cubic meters per month and 30 cubic meters per month will pay an additional charge of P5.83 and P10.58, respectively.

Meanwhile, Maynilad customers consuming 10 cubic meters or less per month will pay an additional P2.60; P9.76 for those consuming 20 cubic meters per month and P20.09 for those whose water consumption reaches 30 cubic meters per month.

Maynilad customers classified as semi-business and consuming 10 cubic meters per month or less will be paying P4.42 more; those with 20 cubic meters consumption, P13.47 and P24.62 more for those consuming 30 cubic meters.

“Rest assured that the MWSS Board has exercised due diligence in the approval of the minimal water rates increase and we appeal to the general public for their kind acceptance and understanding,” Velasco said.

Aside from Velasco, who sits as vice chairman of the MWSS board, other members of the board of trustees include retired Judge Franklin J. Demonteverde, who recently assumed office as MWSS chairman; retired Sandiganbayan Justice Jose R. Hernandez; lawyer Melanie Sia-Lambino, former Trade Undersecretary Merly Cruz; and lawyer Valeriano F. Pasquil.