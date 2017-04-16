Muni fosters sustainable development and mindful living in its annual event

In its continuing effort to raise awareness on environmental conservation and sustainable development, cause-driven MUNI Cultural Creatives Inc. staged its annual two-day MUNI Market and meet-ups event at the Capitol Commons Park in Pasig City on April 8 and 9.

This year, MUNI Market adopted the theme “Beyond Conscious Consumerism,” which resonates with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals, with special focus on responsible consumption and production. Since 2014, MUNI had hosted annually two simultaneous events: MUNI Market community marketplace showcasing creative businesses and movements with a social and environmental thrust; and meet-ups that gathers cause-driven creatives to spark conversations, share ideas and forge meaningful connections around various themes on mindful living.

According to Jen Horn, founder of MUNI, the events are meant to encourage the participants to be more considerate consumers and producers, while at the same time, provide a venue for local products and organic brands.

“[At MUNI] we really believe that everyone in the community has an impact. Because sometimes, we think our little decisions don’t matter, but when you multiply that by a hundred, or by a thousand, of course it does,” she added.

In MUNI Market 2017, the organizer and participating merchants highlighted the importance of making conscious choices whenever consumers shop, eat and live. As such, the merchants showcased their sustainable businesses and advocacies, such as slow food and organic farming, handicraft preservation, health and wellness, livelihood creation for marginalized sectors and fair trade and cruelty-free production.

“The MUNI Market is like a celebration of our community and of the community that we’ve built around living a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle,” Horn said. She furthered that people’s curiosity and interest in helping the cause is the reason the MUNI Market continues to exist. “[On our part] we get more people attending our events. [So] we really want to see how they can contribute, how they can give back, how they can live in a more socially and environmentally conscious way,” she added.

The MUNI meet-ups discussed topics, such as Reimagining Local Fashion, Communicating Your Cause, Beating Manila Traffic, Feeding the Food Revolution, Responsible Travel and Zero-waste Living. Each speaker discussed their respective topics by sharing personal experiences laced with insights. The meet-ups gave opportunities to participants to get involved in an open forum that enabled them to understand why cause-driven initiatives are essential contributions to minimize the negative impact of human activities.

The speakers for MUNI meet-ups 2017 were Tal de Guzman, SOFA Design Institute/Risque Designs; Celia Elumba, director, Philippine Textile Research Institute; Hannah Thiesen, Fashion Revolution Philippines; Charisse Aquino-Tugade, Manila Collectible; Gregg Yan, founder of Best Alternatives Campaign; Boogs Rosales, underwater photographer and cinematographer, Founding Partner, Studio H2O; Renee Karunungan, communications specialist, Climate Tracker/Dakila; Roxy Navarro, cofounder, Works of Heart; Val Roque, bike-commuting advocate and director, Division for Environment and Climate Change, the Department of Foreign Affairs; Robert Siy, special consultant for Department of Transportation-Planning Department and ADB; Roy Joseph Roberto, regional director for Southeast Asia, Climate Tracker; Alex Yague, executive director, Provincial Bus Association of the Philippines; Chef Allen Buhay, Wildflour; Ramon Uy Jr., cofounder, Fresh Start Organic; Edgardo Valenzuela, formerly in advocacy awareness programs, Food and Agriculture Organization; Mac Florendo, founder, Food Rescue Asean; Ann Dumaliang, project officer, Masungi Georeserve; Tin Mansinares, provincial tourism officer, Negros Occidental; Gela Petines, CEO, Reef Nomads; Guido Sarreal, cofounder, Kawil Tours; Bea Misa Crisostomo, cofounder, Ritual; Ziggie Gonzales, proponent, The Plastic Solution; Levin Frias, The E-Waste Project; Victoria Martires Cabo-Chan, trustee/VP for Youth and Academe, Zero Waste Recycling Movement of the Philippines Inc.

To widen its reach and influence, MUNI Market also taps people who share the organization’s values and principles and are interested to work together on common goals. “We have this ambassador program that we’re currently doing in the hopes that we can recruit people who champion their particular cause in their particular community,” Horn explained.