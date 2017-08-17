Multiplier farms for livestock up in Caraga

DAVAO CITY—The Department of Agriculture (DA) is establishing more multiplier farms in the northeastern Mindanao region of Caraga to set the stage for a sustainable dispersal program of farm animals to farmers.

The Caraga regional office established four of these farms last year for the reproduction of goat, and 60 more would be established in the next two years.

Edelmira Luminarias, DA-Caraga livestock coordinator, said the multiplier farm project has been coordinated with the local governments, in a partnership the DA hoped would increase the livestock needed for food production and additional income for farm families.

Under the project, the DA and the partner local government unit (LGU) would establish several multiplier farms in strategic areas in Caraga region to reproduce the initial stocks of native swine, chicken, goats and honeybees.

For each recipient farm, the DA would provide modules for the raising and reproduction of the selected farm animals.

The goat module includes 10 heads of female and one male; native chicken includes 50 pullets and 10 roosters; swine includes 10 gilts and one boar; and two colonies of honeybees for initial eight targeted beneficiaries for the current year.

The module would also include provisions for housing and facilities for feeding, water and lighting, as well as biologics.

The local governments would provide the required space, manpower and feeds, and shoulder the cost of water and electricity.

“The offspring of these animals shall then be distributed to deserving and qualified farmers and fishers,” she said.

This year 30 more multiplier farms would be established for goat and another 30 next year.

In two years of operation, goat multiplier farms are expected to produce 120 goats, Luminarias said. The chicken would generate 1,700 potential replacement pullets that may become a source or foundation stocks in putting up other multiplier-farm modules.

Native swine would be expected to generate 120 piglets per year.

Provincial livestock coordinator Eddie Janier said Surigao del Norte already expressed its full support for the undertaking “since the project is in parallel with the trusts and programs of the provincial government.”

“This is a laudable project since it can help our constituents,” he said.

“Farmers would benefit from the project since it would be the source of quality breeding stocks and LGU-led dispersal to sustain and invigorate our livestock and poultry industry in the Caraga region,” Luminarias said.

Without the multiplier farms, poultry and livestock raisers in the region sourced out their stocks from Davao region, Misamis Oriental and Cebu, the DA said.

Citing 2015 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, the DA said the poultry industry in the region shares only 6.3 percent to the regional agricultural output while contributing only 4.21 percent to Mindanao and 0.79 percent to the country’s total poultry production.

For swine, the Caraga region contributes a small 5.51 percent to Mindanao and 1.87 percent to the country’s hog production.

The regional goat production contributes also a minimal 3.24 percent to Mindanao and 1.2 percent to national production.

Most of the farms are operated in the backyard, the DA said.

The Caraga region is comprised by the two Agusan provinces, the two Surigao provinces and Dinagat Island province.