Multidevice users increasing in Asia

THE number of users in Asia using four screens increased by 40 percent between the second half of last year and the first half of 2016, a survey by Appier Inc. revealed.

“Today around 3 in 10 [31 percent] multidevice users engage with 4 screens, compared to just over two in 10 [22 percent] previously,” the company said in a statement.

The number of users on four screens in Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore increased at a faster rate than those using three screens. The percentage of users on three screens also increased in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea.

The number of those in the Philippines using four screens formed 44 percent of those surveyed by Appier. Only 18 percent said they use three screens, while 38 percent said they use only two screens.





This latest report shows that cross screen is key in Asia, as users move between a growing number of screens in increasingly complex ways, Appier Chief Marketing Officer Caroline Hsu was quoted in a statement as saying. One size does not fit all, and businesses need to consider how different messages and formats can help them connect with their audience across all screens.

Hsu explained that “understanding these interconnections will allow marketers in the region to reach their users at various touch points in their journey, leading to more meaningful engagement throughout.”

Different ads

THE number of users responding differently to ads across screens has increased, according to Appier.

In Asia 72 percent of cross-screen users respond somewhat or completely differently to ads across screens, up from 68 percent previously, the company said. Of these cross screeners, six in 10 interact completely different with ads across screens, compared to just over half previously.

Appiers latest Asia-Pacific Cross Screen User Behavior Report also shows that cross-screen campaigns remain critical for marketers in Asia, consistently outperforming single-screen campaigns across the region by around 67 percent in Northeast Asia (Japan and South Korea) to 10 percent in developed Asian markets (Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan) and 16 percent in developing Asian markets (the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam).

Looking at conversion paths and devices for the first time, the report also found that there is a wide variation in the final converting device among cross-screen conversions paths across Asia, with PCs and smartphones playing the greatest role in both driving awareness and conversions.

In some places, like India and Singapore, conversions on PC outweigh those on smartphone, while in others, like Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam, smartphones drive the greatest number of cross-screen conversions. In total, over half of all cross-screen conversions paths in Asia end on the smartphone. But even as mobile emerges as a key screen, PC and tablet account for nearly a quarter and a fifth of conversions, respectively. Finally, the report shows that the more screens a user is engaged on, the more likely he or she is to convert.