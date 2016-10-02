Mt. Pinatubo: Fire and ash

Story & photos by Army Alcayaga-Granada

The Aetas of Zambales tell the story about a firebird inside the volcano ready to devour everything. Perhaps, this is to quiet the children and scare them to take their afternoon naps or if they misbehave. After all, in many culture like ours, it is not unheard of for parents to do that.

Early February dawn, our group of writers and photographers was hauled into AUVs and rushed to Capas, Tarlac, the jump-off point to Mount Pinatubo. A couple of hours later, after surviving hell-driving maneuvers at the North Luzon Expressway, we ended up at the eerie landscape of the lahar trail.

A 4×4 jeep was to take us to the beast. We scrambled to find our 4×4 jeep among so many. There were four of us in the group but a fifth passenger joined us. Introductions were made. The fifth passenger was a woman. She was traveling alone. We welcomed her and I assumed, like me, my companions were also wondering why she was traveling alone.





Our driver gave us a wide-toothed smile as we gave the jeep a once-over. It was certainly one for wear and tear, but I trust this open-roofed vehicle can negotiate lahars and waterways. Our tour guide jumped on the hood of the jeep, probably because there was no more space. I checked my water, Cadbury (nuts and fruits) bar, adobo and rice, and camera. I felt ready for anything. My bones and teeth were literally rattling because of extreme excitement, as this was my first time dune bugging.

The engines were revved up, the drivers’ smiles turned into devilish grins. I realized part of their daily thrill was getting into gear and racing against their buddies. And we’re off. The wind hit my face, it was cool and nippy.

As it was still dark, the sharp formations, which were visible, looked menacing, like the teeth of a monster.

As we traversed the local Sahara, a thought dawned on me. MountPinatubo erupted 25 years ago. The volcano, which was at the center of three provinces, Pampanga—Tarlac and Zambales—erased the topography of the nearby locale. The monster eruption shook the world from its complacence, introducing the newly awakened volcano which for more than 200 years lay asleep. The world’s attention was drawn to the clout of this beast. Mount Pinatubo became a standard by which all other volcanoes were compared.

So, there we were like beans inside a can being shaken by the bumpy ride of the 4×4 vehicles. There were times we were almost thrown out of the jeep but we held on, afraid to walk the rest of the way on foot. The driver did not even look if we were still there, confident we knew what we were doing. This was the only way to go in this terrain. Our tour guide on the hood of the jeep, obviously bored by the uneventful trip, just sat there nonchalant. For us first timers, it was a thrill of a lifetime.

My two photographer friends carried their huge cameras aiming at just about everything, not to mention our noses, because we were a pretty close bunch inside the jeep. The wind blew my hair and sent my scarf a-flying.

We exclaimed all sorts of adjectives and expletives, all thunderstruck by the Tolkien-esque beauty. What bizarre patterns, I thought to myself. I stood up to take the video of the expanse and couldn’t help but be awed by the jagged peaks. Whizzing by were boulders scattered about the topography. Strangely stunning, a wide expanse of white grayish grit, rocks and gravel loomed before us. It gave one vague apprehension. These were, after all, only petrified dust. And the slightest tremor from beneath, not to mention the roar of the engines, could send any of these jagged peaks tumbling all over us.

The vehicles were chasing each other like horses crossing the wilds. The “Chariots of Fire” played in my head. The music reached its crescendo and, for that moment, I felt I was part of this magnificence. I raised my face to the sky and closed my eyes while my hands held on for dear life.

Then the sun began to rise. I caught the sunrise with my camera and thought of how that moment, all worries were blown away by the wind. For a couple of hours we navigated the bumpy road.

Then right smack in the middle of the desert, we stopped.

The crazy thing was there were two Aeta children sitting there, playing in the midst of nowhere. The great big smiles smeared on their faces were genuine. Time was of no essence to these dark beauties.

At this point, we had to pick up our walking sticks to trudge through the fairly rough terrain.

It is a well-known fact that Filipinos are a romantic bunch. Without scruple, we asked our fifth companion, our new friend, if she was undergoing some sort of romantic break. Being in a strange land, the cosmos gave us an excuse to pry into other people’s lives.

She told us her story of love lost and how she was now traveling to strange new lands in order to search for meaning. It gave an added dimension to our journey.

The guide reminded us to stay away from the walls for they were very unstable. We had to jump over waterways and zigzag between boulders.

These formations will never be the same after a few weeks, or maybe days. The landscape kept changing even as we walked the trail. Wind, water and feet altered the topography every minute.

The wind was chilly, sending ooohs and aaahs echoing through the vast nothingness. I listened to my playlist, happy that I charged my cell phone to the brim.

The path kept going higher, an indication that we were almost there. And then after two hours of relentless walking, we reached the Mount Pinatubo sign. We picked up the pace.

Upon reaching the edge of the caldera, my jaw dropped. I was startled by the luminosity and aqua blue color of the water. Like a strange cobalt eye gazing back at me.

An eerie soft breeze went passed my ear. The sun’s rays, like a spotlight, highlighted each portion of the yawning caldera.

One minute the water was highlighted, and the next the rays moved to the ash speckled volcanic wall. The hue kept changing, from light to dark blue. A veil of mist hanged over the blue, then after a while dissipated.

A quiet filled me.

People scrambled for a picnic place. There was a group of tourists who wanted to swim, but were warned that in the middle of the water was an abyss. I shuddered at the fact that we were at the mouth of the sleeping beauty. We ate lunch and took in the entire splendor and promised ourselves to come back.

Going back to the jump-off point, we noticed our appearance. Disheveled, covered with white lahar powder, we resembled a group of Bedouins traversing the deepest desert in Africa. We laughed out loud, depleted of our strength but so full of appreciation for the experience.

We chased, we hiked, we conquered. Then, we took a breather and ate a huge tumbler of halo-halo (native iced delight) only our cabalen (fellow citizen) could offer.