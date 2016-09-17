MRT trains still dangerous–exec

DESPITE recording marked improvement in maintenance, the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3, which runs on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, could still face possible derailments should cracks in the trains’ wheels and the sorry state of the rail tracks continue to persist.

MRT Corp. Director Rafael P. Perez de Tagle Jr. warned the public that riding the train line is still a risk, as “maintenance continues to pose a threat to the lives of the riding public.”

“The reports of cracks in the wheels of the MRT are alarming and a serious threat to the lives of commuters,” he said.

It was reported earlier that long metal cracks were detected in all four pairs of bogie-wheel frames in Car 04; and Cars 48, 11 and 64 are, likewise, also damaged.





“The possibility of derailment has not been addressed,” de Tagle warned. “Just like under the past administration, instead of addressing the problems, the maintenance provider is feeding the public misinformation to save face, at the risk of the lives of commuters.”

Just last week, Busan Universal Rail Inc., the maintenance provider of the train system, claimed to have outperformed its contract terms with the Deaprtment of Transportation.

Charles Perfecto A. Mercado, the spokesman for Busan Universal, said in an interview on September 13 that his company is “going beyond” the works required under the contract signed with the previous administration.

Citing an accomplishment report, he said his company helped push the number of operating trains to 18 by end of April this year.

There were 40 operational train cars—or 13 trains—that were delivered to Busan Universal in January this year. This is way below the system’s optimal capacity of 20 running trains.

He also said the MRT could not increase speed to the required 60 kilometers per hour during peak hours, because the MRT trains were allegedly designed not as light-rail vehicles (LRVs), but as street cars.

“That’s ridiculous,” de Tagle said. “When Sumitomo was maintaining the MRT, it ran at 60 kph and 20 sets of trains were operated at the peak hour in the morning and in the afternoon. That is the speed of the train with proper maintenance and it was so for 12 years, so it is incredulous for the Tramat Mercantile-Busan Group to say that the problem is design,” de Tagle said.

He explained that the trains are three times longer in length and can carry heavier loads than trams or street cars, putting it under the classification of LRV, contrary to the claim of Busan.

Street cars also carry fewer passengers and have frequent stops, like a bus, he added.

De Tagle noted that past administrations of the transport department also ensured that all the specifications and performance capabilities are of the specifications and performance of an LRV.

“It is a stretch [of imagination] to call these tram cars,” de Tagle said. “The reason why the trains are not running at the required speed is because of poor maintenance since 2012 that damaged and continue to damage the trains.”

De Tagle also expressed the disappointment of the MRT private owners in the continued mishandling and misinformation on the MRT.

“Under Sumitomo, there was at least 80-percent availability at all times,” de Tagle explained. “Today, it’s 80-percent excuses and misinformation.”

He also lamented over the fact that MRT General Manager Roman R. Buenafe still won’t allow an inspection of the trains by private owners.

“What are they hiding?” he asked.