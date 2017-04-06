Mount Sea Resort: A haven for a blissful relaxation

SUMMER is already here and everyone is planning his or her summer escape, but the expenses and headaches associated with travel oftentimes take away the fun in putting together your summer getaway.

Scanning all the online travel sites and possible accommodation will often lead us to discover modest trip packages that allow us to be in sync with our objectives without spending too much. And thanks to the World Wide Web for making all things look accessible. And yes, with our planned summer trips, the more accessible, the better especially now that the long weekend is just a week away.

And that’s what Mount Sea Resort is all about – accessibility! Just an hour away from Manila, this exclusive resort promises a blissful relaxation, simple yet fulfilling fun, comfortable and secured accommodation, and mouth-watering dishes to sate your palates.

Established in 1994 by a solid group of Filipino and foreign investors, the property started as a condo type rest house but after a year it was expanded to a full-service hotel. Located at Rosario, Cavite, also known for its coastal lines the resort has become known for its picturesque view of the mountain and the sea. “From Mount Sea, you evidently can see the Corregidor Islands and the Manila Bay skyline as well…Perfect for a simple relaxation, business stay and a simple and fast get away because it is just 40 minutes drive from Manila via CAVITEX,” explains Cristina Hildawa, Mount Sea Resort director of sales and marketing.

For those who are looking a quick break away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the resort is a refreshing getaway though it is along the highway of Rosario, Cavite, inside the resort is very relaxing. The five-hectare property offers a wide space for many activities under the sun. The resort has a team building facility, which can be utilized by corporate offices, it also has several swimming pools, gym, videoke room, billiard table and dart game boards. The vast space is also good for ATV (All-Terrain-Vehicle) ride, which is also available at the resort.

This summer, grab its Summer Get Away package, which they launched during the Philtour Expo and still on going until June 30, 2017. “With this package, guests can enjoy a 35 percent discount from the resort’s published rates. The rate starts at P4,550 net inclusive of breakfast for two, 20 percent discount at the Waterfront Facilities, 10 percent discount on food and consumption at the Dining Restaurant, free scheduled shuttle service from Mall of Asia to the resort and back, Use of the ATV ( All-Terrain-Vehicle ) for 15 minutes for each room booked, plated dinner for two persons and a tour to Aguinaldo’s Shrine,” says Hildawa.

Another good thing about Mount Sea Resort is it day trip package, which can be availed by those who are on a budget but still want to enjoy summer. “For the day trippers, rate starts at P220net per person which entitles the guest to enter the resort and use of the Waterfront Facilities as early as 7 am until 10 PM. The family and group of friends may enjoy the use of the Nipa Hut and have some sort of a picnic gathering,” Hildawa says while adding, “Company outings are very much welcome to the Waterfront Poolside amenities for a minimum of P330 net per person, one can enjoy two snacks and one lunch and the use of the sports facilities for three hours.”

“On April 16, the Mount Sea Resort will also celebrate the Easter Day with Easter Egg Hunt activities and family games with lots of prizes for as low as P 350 net per kid. This rate would also include snacks and some magic tricks to entertain the kids while having snacks and games,” Hildawa quips.

With the serene and exclusive feel of the resort, it is also best for other social functions such as wedding, debut and all other personal and corporate occasions. “Our package for social functions starts at P750 net per person. Mount Sea Resort is also known for its Lauriat Style Dining serving a “Filipino-Chinese” inspired cuisine in our popular restaurant, The Dining,” Hildawa says.

This coming long weekend, book now at the Mount Sea Resort.For more information visit www.mountsearesort.com.ph or like Facebook page www.facebook.com/mountsearesortfanpage.