Motorola banks on innovation

(EXCLUSIVE) THE local business of Lenovo Corp.’s mobile division is banking on innovation of smartphone technology, rather than going into a price war with other brands. Dino Romano, Country manager for Lenovo Smartphone, Philippines, told the BusinessMirror the company will stick to its pricing strategy for the Moto brand, which is directed to what they call as the “premium” segment.

Launched in the Philippines mid-October, Lenovo took on the competition offered by a Korean brand as the Chinese and homegrown brands vied for share in the under-$200 smartphone segment.

But while Lenovo also shoulders its way into the smartphone mass market with 14 models, it is now eyeing to further push into the over $500 smartphone segment with the Moto brand, currently with six models. The priciest is the Moto Z at P49,999 (around $1,002.49 at current exchange rates). Romano said the company plans to roll out 20 to 30 devices next year. We’re more into innovation, he said, citing the devices under the Moto brand is differentiated with its so-called mod, a detachable hardware for additional digital experience, or DX.

Romano said they expect new mods next year to add to the current five that the company sells separately with the feature phone. There is a mod that becomes a projector, one that operates a Hasselblad camera and another that becomes an external speaker. There is also a mod that adds an additional power supply. A mod skin can also be purchased to change the device’s skin. A style shell comes free with a Moto Z and Moto Z play purchase, according to Romano.

“We may be coming out soon with a mod that can read cards for financial transactions and one to check blood pressure,” Romano told the BusinessMirror. He added the company is encouraging developers to further innovate the mod.

And as long as the hardware fits the 5.5-inch device, Lenovo can have another business line that the company can grow.“The pace of smartphone technology is slowing down so brands need to innovate.”

Aside from innovation, Lenovo is also aiming to expand its reach by beefing up distribution channel. The company is putting up offline stores for the Moto brand, mainly in two shopping centers in the National Capital Center. Romano said they have not yet refurbished its two stores but these will be formally launched in the first quarter next year.