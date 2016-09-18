Motorists group asks CA to junk Tugade’s appointment to DOTr

AN organization of motorists has asked the Commission on Appointments (CA) to junk the appoinment of Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade for lack of qualifications, know-how and expertise to deal with the country’s transport problems, particularly Metro Manila’s traffic crisis.

In a letter to Senate President Aquilino Q. Pimentel III, CA chairman, the Road Users Protection Advocates (Rupa) cited “the unrealistic and unreasonable proposals being pushed by the Department of Transportation [DOTr] to solve the traffic crisis as proof that Tugade does not have what it takes” to effectively deal with the country’s transport problems.

The group said Tugade does not offer realistic, fresh and doable ideas that could solve the traffic mess, as most of his proposals were merely lifted from those of other countries, where conditions are very much different from those of the Philippines.

Malacañang and the DOTr are asking Congress to grant President Duterte emergency powers to untangle the traffic mess in Metro Manila and other urban areas.





The DOTr will be the lead agency that will carry out programs and projects, which the Palace said would require emergency powers to implement.

Among the DOTr’s proposals are the construction of modular bridges pattered after those of other countries; the installation of a cable-car system over Laguna de Bay to connect Laguna province to Metro Manila, which Duterte admitted was copied from the exprience of La Paz, Bolivia; and the conversion of the Metro Rail Transit Line 2 into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) similar to those in some cities in Europe, Canada and the United States.

“Imagine transforming a mass- transit system into a BRT, which, when implemented, would surely add up to travel time since trains run faster than buses,” Rupa Chairman Ray Junia said.

“These ‘out-of-the-box’ suggestions actually flew straight out of the window and sent experts laughing since, aside from being next to improbable, the project would be costly and take many years to construct, which is beyond his 100-day self-imposed deadline,” Junia added.