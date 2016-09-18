More rice imports: Good or bad?

THE goal saying the Philippines would be self-sufficient to meet its needs for rice has always been an elusive dream for decades. It is a problem that the government has never been able to find a policy that works, or is it that the policies have never been implemented properly?

The government policy of quantitative restriction (QR) has allowed the government to limit the amount of imported rice to protect local farmers by preventing the influx of cheap rice imports. Of course, that begs the question of why the Philippines cannot compete against the production costs of other nations like Thailand and Vietnam.

Then there is the difficult task of trying to balance the needs of the rice producers with the rice consumers. The “rural poor”, who are the rice producers, need higher prices to make more money. The “urban poor”, who are rice consumers, need lower rice prices to make ends meet. The balance has never seemed to be equal with swings between higher prices and lower prices, and all the while still dependant on rice imports.

The government plans to remove the QR on rice, which ends the 35-percent duty on imported rice. The objective of this move is to lower the price of rice to consumers, but certainly does not address the problem of insufficient production.





This comes at an interesting time given what is happening in the global rice markets. India is the world’s largest exporter, ,followed by Thailand, the US, Pakistan and Vietnam. Vietnam and Thailand have always been competitors for the Philippine market. However, Vietnam has seen its rice exports fall in 2016.

China buys 36 percent of Vietnam’s exports. But for 2016, all of Vietnam’s markets have gone down, with exports to the Philippines off by 66.4 percent, Malaysia 54 percent and Singapore 36 percent. Total export volume is down by 16 percent.

While demand is lower, prices are also down. Thailand is so concerned that it is considering putting a floor on the price of exported rice. Earlier this year prices were about 5 percent higher than in 2015. Now, with the Philippines back in the buying market, Vietnam is considering lowering its prices to get the business, instead of Thailand.

But all this does not solve the Philippine rice-production problem. We still need some duties on imported rice to try to protect local growers. However, no one is sure at what level those duties should be. Further, how much of the rice-production shortfall that may be a result of supply manipulation is another unanswered question.

Rice importers are scrambling to raise funds to buy rice to take advantage of the new situation. But here is our concern. Financiers are being told to expect a 50-percent profit return. So, while we need to fill our need for more rice through imports, who is really going to benefit from the easing of the QR?