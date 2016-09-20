More nations willing to extend O.D.A. to PHL

The robust economic growth of the Philippines in recent years has made it eligible to borrow from Scandinavian and other Asia-Pacific countries, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Neda Deputy Director General for Investment Programming Rolando G. Tungpalan told the BusinessMirror that the country has “graduated to a level of investment and trade” that made it eligible to obtain official development assistance (ODA) loans from these countries.

The Scandinavian countries include Norway, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands. New Zealand, an ODA partner that for years has provided mostly grants to the country, is now open to extending loans.

“I can only speak for those who came to visit us in the last six months. They’ve expressed strong interest to participate in major infrastructure. When I say trade and investments, this includes opportunities for their companies to participate,” Tungpalan said.





He said the Philippines’s future engagement with these countries will no longer be on a per-project basis but on a multi-year ODA program. “We like predictability, so we know where financing will be coming from,” Tungpalan said. While some of these countries, like the Netherlands, Sweden and Belgium, have no ongoing projects in the Philippines, Norway and New Zealand have existing grant projects as of December 2015.

Norway, through the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation, is financing two grant projects worth $1.43 million.

These projects include the Improvement of the Flood Forecasting and Warning System for Magat Dam and Downstream Communities and the Bangsamoro Transition Commission.

The flood forecasting and warning system is being undertaken with the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, while the project on the Bangsamoro is being done with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, through the New Zealand Agency for International Development, is financing four grant projects worth $10.88 million.

These grant projects include the Philippines-NZ Dairy Project, with the National Dairy Authority; and Restoring Agricultural Livelihoods in Conflict-affected Areas, with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The list also includes the project Restoring Agricultural Livelihoods in typhoon-affected areas with the Food and Agriculture Organization and Project ReBUILD with the United Nations Development Program and Climate Change Commission.

While the Philippines does not have an ongoing project financed by the Belgian government, this is not the first time that the country has engaged with the government of Belgium for an infrastructure project.

In 2009 the Neda Board approved the P18.5-billion Laguna de Bay Rehabilitation Project, which involves the dredging of Laguna Lake navigational lane and the entire 8-kilometer stretch of the Napindan Channel and developing a transport system, including the development of Laguna Ferry Systems and service repair centers. About P15.3 billion of the total project cost shall be funded by the Belgian government’s Super Subsidy Facility, while commercial loans coming from Belgian banks based on partial prepayment guarantees offered by the Belgian Export Credit Agency will be tapped for the remaining P3.2 billion.

However, the project was eventually canceled by the Philippine government. The Belgian contractor for the project, meanwhile, filed a $6 billion worth law suit against the Philippine government and won the case.

Based on the ODA Act of 1996, ODA can be a loan or loan and grant that aims to promote sustainable social and economic development and welfare of the Philippines and must contain a grant element of at least 25 percent.

ODA loans and grants are contracted with governments of foreign countries with whom the Philippines has diplomatic, trade relations or bilateral agreements or are members of the United Nations, their agencies and international or multilateral lending institutions.

Earlier, the Neda confirmed that it is currently in talks with the Netherlands to craft the P250 million worth Manila Bay master plan.

Tungpalan said the Netherlands has already sent a scoping mission for the project and is exploring a possible engagement with the private sector for the master plan.

He said the creation of a comprehensive master plan will coordinate national and local government efforts in developing the Manila Bay area. It will take into consideration economic, ecologic and social development in the Manila Bay region.

Documents obtained from the Neda showed that the project, to be titled Manila Bay Development Master Plan, will be undertaken between 2017 and 2019.