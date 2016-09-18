‘More environmental lawyers, empowered citizenry needed’

THE Philippines need to strengthen environmental- law education and train more lawyers to prosecute crimes against the environment, environmental lawyer Gloria Estenzo-Ramos said.

More important, Ramos said the Philippines need a more empowered citizenry to go after environmental offenders to help protect and conserve the environment.

In an interview, Ramos, vice president of ocean-conservation advocacy group Oceana Philippines, said that, despite having more than a hundred environmental laws, crimes against the environment are committed with impunity.

She cited as an example the poor implementation or enforcement of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000; Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act, illegal logging and illegal fishing and dump and fill land reclamation, which are the crimes that often go unpunished.





Aside from poor law enforcement, most cases filed in courts are often dismissed and the violators get away with their crimes, Ramos lamented.

The Philippines has 117 “green” courts and 10 “green” special prosecutors dedicated for environmental crimes. However, based on a quick survey, many of the “green” courts are handling just a few, if not zero, cases related to crimes against the environment.

According to Ramos, people need to know more about their right to a healthy ecology, as enshrined in the Philippine Constitution. Ramos added that the right to a healthy ecology is also a human-rights issue, which the Commission on Human Rights in the Philippines should also look into as part of its advocacy.

She said the Philippines has around 60,000 lawyers, but less than 200 are environmental lawyers, or have the expertise or knowledge in prosecuting environmental crimes.

Empowering lawyers with knowledge about the environment and the law, she said, would strengthen enforcement and prosecution of environmental crimes.

Citizens, she lamented, are not availing themselves of remedies to sue environmental offenders, including government officials who are not doing their job in protecting the environment.

Ramos is currently engaged in the promotion of environmental education as part of her advocacy.

The University of Cebu (UC) has agreed to integrate environmental education in the curricula of it eight colleges, Ramos said.

She represented the UC as a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Academy of environmental law, a worldwide association of environmental-law educators around the world.

The UC, where Ramos taught law for more than 12 years, is an active member of the IUCN academy of environmental law.

Part of the objectives of the academy is to capacitate teachers all over the world how to teach environmental law.

“Environmental law cannot be taught in the way law courses are being taught [graphic method, early lectures] Because sa lectures daw, only 10 percent of what you mention can be retained by students. We want students to really be embedded with that, not only with knowledge, but stewardship of the environment.

In 2015 the Asian Development Bank (ADB), through Christina Pak, signed an agreement to strengthen the capacity of environmental-law education through a trainers’ workshop.

The workshop teaches methodologies of environmental- law teaching.

“It started in 2015. There are professors all over Asia, which came to the Philippines, including Philippine law professors teaching environmenal law to be trained on how to teach environmental law. Part of the lecture is small group discussion so that all members of the class are able to participate,” Ramos, one of the trainors said.

There were 35 trainees during the first batch and all of them were asked to submit a proposal for in-country training where they are based.

The ADB has already funded training for Vietnam and Malaysia, and the Philippines would be the third country to start this year, Ramos said.

International trainers come from Australia, Africa and four from the Philippines. The “intensive” training, which was conducted by Cebu was participated by judges and deans of law colleges.

The ADB and IUCN academy trainees said the Cebu leg, in partnership with the UC, early this year was among the most successful training.

“During the training, the trainees were taught various ways of teaching, not just lecture. The methodology used film and peer emotion; and site visits, for them to see the condition of the environment,” she said.

Underscoring the importance of the training, she said: “This will change the landscape of environmental governance in the country. We really need people who are change agents in the field where they are, to effect that change in the minds of future lawyers,” she said.

The trainees, she said, are now armed with the right tool to teach environmental law in their respective law schools, while the trainees would be equipped with knowledge on how to go after environmental offenders.

“What is missing is empowered citizens. Citizens need to know their right to a healthy ecology and to avail themselves of the remedies in going after environmental offenders, including government officials who are not doing their job,” she said.