More competition experts needed at PCC–Balisacan

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has told the United Nations competition body of its birth pains as a nascent government agency, citing the urgent need for more practitioners of competition law.

In a news statement released on Wednesday, the PCC said it shared with the UN the primary obstacles the antitrust agency is facing in the implementation of the Philippine Competition Act (PCA). The most concerning, according to PCC Chairman Arsenio M. Balisacan, is the lack of competition experts in the Philippines.

“In other countries, the knowledge and practice of competition law and economics are well-developed. The Philippines may be new in the game, but is catching up fast,” Balisacan said.

To grow the number of competition experts in the country, the PCC said it encourages lawyers and economists to consider specializing on competition law.

In spite of the deficiency in competition experts, the PCC said, it made major headway among corporate and commercial-law practitioners, even if the PCA was only signed two years ago.

“We have selected the best competition practitioners to join us in PCC. We also welcome those who want to specialize in this field. Our lawyers have had to surmount a steep learning curve for us to enforce merger control as credibly and as faithfully as the law intends, and on a par with other mature competition regimes,” Balisacan said.

He added seminars and capacity-building on competition law should be continuously held in the business sector, judiciary, legal discussions and academe “to ensure a relevant and effective merger control regime”. He said competition law has yet to break ground in Philippine law-school curriculums, unlike tax and labor laws.

The few managers running the PCC is not a problem, the antitrust chief said, as the agency vowed to protect sensitive information of transactions in merger-review procedures.

“This is a normal concern for businesses operating and cooperating with a new competition authority. But as the foremost authority on merger control, we assure our stakeholders that PCC applies the highest standards in dealing with business information,” Balisacan said.

“The way to smooth merger reviews is paved with transparency and accountability. We must adhere to the law to avoid hefty fines and this is geared toward a culture of compliance,” he added.

At present, the PCC is assessing 109 notifications on mergers and acquisitions amounting to a total of P1.8 trillion and has approved 88 transactions.

The PCC has attended the 16th Session of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Competition Law and Policy in Geneva, Switzerland. The session has gathered trade and competition authorities across the world, in coordination with the UN Conference on Trade and Development.