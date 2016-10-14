Moody’s told Duterte unconventional but bent on growth

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III assured foreign credit-rating institutions the government remains fully committed to implement its 10-point socioeconomic agenda focused on inclusive growth.

In a meeting with officials from Moody’s Investor Service, Dominguez urged the visiting team not to be distracted by the political noise generated by President Duterte’s nontraditional type of governance, as the Chief Executive is hell bent on keeping the economy on tract and making growth inclusive for all Filipinos.

“If you talk about the political noise, yes, there is. It’s inevitable for someone who’s shaking up the tree. It’s inevitable because of the personality of the President and people are not used to this type of governance. But he’s fully engaged in [the administration’s] economic agenda,” Dominguez told Moody’s officials.

The officials who attended the meeting include Christian de Guzman, vice president and senior credit officer; Atsi Sheth, managing director; and Matthew Circosta, associate analyst, all of whom are from Moody’s sovereign risk group.





Dominguez told these officials the government will pursue its inclusive growth agenda while building on the economic gains of past administrations and exercising fiscal responsibility.

Moody’s currently rates the Philippines a “Baa2” economy, whose credit is investment grade with a stable outlook. This was higher than that given to Vietnam rated at only “B1,” with a stable outlook. India was rated “Baa3,” with a positive outlook.

Dominguez told the visiting Moody’s officials that President Duterte has met with congressional leaders to push a key component of the 10-point socioeconomic agenda and overhaul the tax system by introducing reforms in tax policy and administration.

He added that even before he was sworn into office, the President and his economic team already buckled down to work by holding extensive consultations with the business community and civil-society organizations to help come up with the administration’s 10-point socioeconomic agenda.

Dominguez also said the next thing President Duterte plans to do is to hold consultations with mayors, governors and other local chief executives “to basically hear what they want, and to tell them what we want, and what we want is no corruption and no crime.”

He said the paramount goal of the government is to bring down the poverty rate currently at 26 percent to only 17 percent by 2022.

Poverty reduction requires massive investments in infrastructure, human capital and social protection, and “doing something that no other government has done, which is to implement the reproductive-health law,” regardless of the expected opposition from some sectors, Dominguez said.

“It would be almost criminal, negligent of us not to do what we’re going to do,” Dominguez added.

He also informed Moody’s officials the government would get tough against tax evasion, illegal gambling and smuggling. He said the government is now working to drastically cut red tape in the bureaucracy, ease the process of making tax payments and pave the way for transparent, paperless transactions at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) by implementing the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

He added these goals are doable, as the economy is now in that stage where there is a excess liquidity in the market, low real interest rate of only 1.8 percent, a low inflation rate, low borrowing costs, and a domestic currency that is currently good for exports, the country’s overseas Filipino workers (OFW’s) and the business-process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

Dominguez said the macroeconomic underpinnings allow the government to increase its deficit spending program from 2 percent to 3 percent of the GDP and, thereby increase public investments for the pro-poor and growth-friendly priority programs.