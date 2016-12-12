Montano told: Drop movie career and focus on Tourism Promotions Board

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

ACTOR Cesar Montano has been asked to put his film career on hold if he truly wants to serve the Filipino people by joining the government service.

This developed as Montano paid a courtesy call on Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo at the Department of Tourism (DOT) building on Monday. The multiawarded actor, director and film producer has been appointed by President Duterte as chief operating officer of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), an attached agency of the DOT tasked with implementing crucial marketing programs to promote the Philippines to domestic and foreign tourists.

“Yes, I told him that [to divest from his films and private companies], as all of us have,” Teo told the BusinessMirror, “and to work really hard as this is expected from all of us [in public service].” Aside from his film productions, Montano also owns an Italian restaurant in Quezon City.

Sources said, however, the TPB board meeting, which is scheduled on Thursday, may not push through. Sources in the agency and the private sector have already been told of the postponement of the board meeting to January 2017. Under Republic Act 9353, otherwise known as the Tourism Act of 2009, the appointment of the TPB’s COO has to be confirmed by the board.

This means, even if Montano has been appointed to his post already, he still cannot, under the law, issue directives and orders to TPB management and staff unless his appointment/nomination to the agency is approved by its board of directors, a government source stressed. Five of the TPB board directors are government representatives led by the DOT chief, and five are from the private-sector tourism stakeholders who had been nominated by the Tourism Congress of the Philippines.

A DOT source expressed confidence, however, that Montano would be confirmed by the board, “as that is what the President [Duterte] wants.”

According to his staff, Montano was supposed to receive his oath of office from Teo on Monday night at the SMX Convention Center, but as of press time, this had yet to be confirmed by the DOT chief and other officials. A government source had said the DOT chief wants to induct the 54-year-old actor “after his nomination as TPB COO is confirmed by the board.” The DOT was to hold its Christmas party at the SMX on Monday night.

Private industry stakeholders, including a former tourism secretary, had earlier reacted negatively to the appointment of Montano, questioning his exact qualifications to lead an important agency, such as the TPB. (See, “Montano’s Tourism Promotions Board appointment questioned,” in the BusinessMirror, December8, 2016.)

Commenting on Montano’s courtesy call on Teo, a DOT source said: “He came prepared. He brought his executive staff, even his lawyers.”

Another well-placed source said: “Basically, Teo welcomed him to the DOT family.” The same source added: “She also told him to divest from his private companies and go to work every day. Secretary Teo also explained to him that she wasn’t against his appointment as TPB COO.”

At her confirmation hearing at the Senate on December 7, Teo told members of the committee on economic tourism and development of the Commission on Appointments that Montano was not her personal choice as TPB COO.

Image Credits: Department of tourism