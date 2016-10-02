MoneyGram Foundation donates ₧1M to fund IP students’ learning program

STRENGTHENING its thrust of helping children around the world gain access to educational facilities and learning resources, MoneyGram, a global provider of innovative money-transfer services, through the MoneyGram Foundation, has donated P1 million to the Black Pencil Project.

“Our P1 million will go a long way. The School-in-A-Box Program will provide complete study packs, teacher’s kits and relevant learning-resource materials for the marginalized children from the indigenous communities,” said Andrea Maramotti, MoneyGram International head of marketing for emerging markets, during the turnover ceremony on September 21 held at the Manila Peninsula Hotel in Makati City.

The MoneyGram Foundation has partnered with Black Pencil Project for the School-in-A-Box Program. Maramotti handed over their donation to the Black Pencil Project’s founder, Mon Corpuz, through a symbolic Red Pencil turnover. This is a momentous turnover of the 1 million pencils to the children for the School-in-A-Box Program.

The event was also graced by MoneyGram ambassador Actor Robin Padilla. In an interview with the BusinessMirror, Padilla said he is very dedicated to any advocacy on education.





“Very close [ang education] sa akin. Wala pang MoneyGram, eskwelahan na ang advocacy ko,” Padilla said, citing the Paaralan ng Liwanag ng Kapayaan in Fairview, Quezon City, that he founded, but was later closed after receiving complaints from homeowners due to security reasons. Padilla said education is priceless, “and once you give education to a person, it can be his treasure.”

He said he firmly supports the MoneyGram Foundation’s mission firmly rooted in the belief education is the key to better economic opportunities, healthier families and individual freedom and empowerment. The Black Pencil Project is an independent civilian volunteer organization that assists select schools from far-flung areas all over the country. Founded in June 2008, the Black Pencil Project was founded by Corpuz.

“We are prioritizing critical cultural communities, and we’ve worked to improve children’s education, health and well-being with indigenous peoples’ rights in mind,” Corpuz said.

“We believe that by helping the children of IP communities, we contribute to their plight for survival amidt the threats of cultural degeneration.” MoneyGram’s donation will benefit at least six barrio schools; equipping them with basic school supplies for both children and teachers during the school year. The donation will provide at least 2,500 students from Kindergarden to Grade 6 with prescribed pencils, writing pads, notebooks and art materials relevant to their current grade level.

Target communities include the Ivatans and Ifugaos of Banawe from Cambulo Elementary School; the Dumagats of Rizal from Casili Elementary School; and the Aytas of Tarlac from Labney Elementary school in Mayantoc, Tarlac.

The MoneyGram employees will personally visit and hand these school supplies to the children. Other communities that will benefit from this donation include the Ivatans of Batanes from Sabtang Central Elementary School, the Palawanons of Palawan from Cagayan Elementary School; and the Mangyans of Mindoro from Sablayan Elementary School.

“This our way of reaching out to our brothers from the marginalized communities to let them know they are not alone in reaching their dreams. We firmly believe education is the key to a better tomorrow,” said Alex Chan Lim, Philippine MoneygGram country manager.

He said, “This activity, along with the four classroom structures MoneyGram donated in Bohol in March 2016 and November 2015, exemplifies our company’s thrust and commitment in transforming the lives of the communities and customers we serve by providing them with meaningful access to education. We are optimistic that these activities will help uplift and enrich the lives of children through education.”