Modified PPP shortens groundbreaking by 33%

The government has reduced the start-up time for a big-ticket infrastructure program to lift off the ground by more than a third under a hybrid approach initiated by the economic managers.

This was learned from Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III on Wednesday who told financial reporters the approach led to the fast-tracking of two road projects in Luzon.

“There were two road expansions that were done in the north of Manila, which we decided we were going to just do the projects ourselves, and by deciding to do that we started it in less than nine months,” Dominguez said.

Such projects typically take 30 months to lift off the ground. But in the hybrid formula, the government selects, finances and builds big-ticket projects through competitive public bidding and, upon completion, auctions off their operation and maintenance to the private sector.

The projects pursued under the hybrid approach include the Plaridel Bypass Road, which will link the North Luzon Expressway in Balagtas, Bulacan, with the Maharlika Highway in San Rafael, Bulacan; and the Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEx), which will connect Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija to Tarlac, according to Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar. Both projects are now under construction.

Data from the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), show the Plaridel Bypass Road project with estimated project cost of P10.496 billion. The CLLEx project costs another P14.937 billion.

Under the traditional public-private partnership (PPP) approach, in which private contractors build, operate and maintain the bid out projects, the Department of Public Works and Highways would have to wait 30 months to get the projects going because of the cumbersome requirements involved, according to Dominguez.

He said adopting the hybrid formula is the fastest and most cost-effective way of utilizing the PPP mode in partly implementing the infrastructure buildup over the next five years.

“We’re saying we can do it a bit faster and, second, we can also borrow money cheaper. And we can PPP the project at any stage: we can PPP it in the middle or we can PPP it at the end,” he said.

Dominguez also said the government is in discussion with large foreign retirement funds that typically do not invest early because they don’t want to take on the construction risks.

“This way, we think we can even attract more funds. Or the private sector can attract more investors in the PPP project if we do it toward the end. So we can borrow money cheaper, we can save time in the negotiations, but eventually we will either sell the project or go into an

O&M,” he said.

Undertaking the construction of PPP projects via the hybrid mode should prove cheaper in the future as the government can borrow at lower rates through grants and concessional loans and subsequently rely on private-sector expertise in managing, operating and maintaining

the projects.

Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno explained the government infrastructure buildup would require funding of some P8 trillion over the medium term. He said the massive spending begins this year when the government disburses the equivalent of 5.4 percent of the GDP. This will, in 2022, rise to 7.4 percent of GDP.

“We plan to have an infrastructure budget, which will start from about 5.4 percent this year to about 7.4 percent in 2022. We’re going to ramp up our infrastructure spending to achieve what we call the ‘golden age of infrastructure,’” Diokno said.