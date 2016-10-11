Mobile bolsters business growth during holiday season

THE Philippines’s longest holiday season—spanning the “-ber” month—offers a big potential for businesses to reach more customers through mobile, as Filipino Facebook (FB) and Instagram users become more active during the Christmas season.

This early, many enterprises are tapping into this trend through thumb-stopping campaigns on social-networking sites.

To help them further, Facebook Philippines Country Director Digs Dimagiba reiterated FB’s commitment to grow and reach more people, whether it’s brand building, generating demand, driving leads or sales, via integrated campaigns on television, FB and Instagram.

“Great work on mobile has the incredible power to get people to stop, discover and act,” he said. “Our goal is to help businesses in the Philippines get ahead in the shift to a mobile-first landscape, and to help them unlock growth opportunities.” Based on TNS research commissioned by FB in January this year, more than 54 million Filipinos are using FB to explore and connect with businesses, while 97 percent discover something new here. Three out of five purchase a product after discovering it on the Marck Zuckerberg-led social network.





Filipinos spend most of their media consumption time on FB and Instagram. From October to December, there is significantly more activity across all demographics, with 21 percent more content on the latter.

The study also revealed gatherings and festivities are most talked about by the locals on FB during the fourth quarter of the year. Filipinos spend two hours and 20 minutes daily on smartphones, with 92 percent using these tools to access FB.

It is estimated 30 percent more activity on FB happens during the festive season among men, women, mothers and millennials nationwide. Christmas chatter in the Philippines begins as early as September and continues on until the first month of the following year. Early in January FB sees the biggest spike in consumer goods-related topics, including household, baby and toys, food and beverage, and beauty and personal care. It opens an opportunity to promote products as part of “postholiday” shopping.

Bear Brand Powdered Milk Drink Consumer Marketing Manager Ray Phillip Pine said Facebook Slideshow ads and Carousel ads are useful tools that enabled them to reach Filipino mothers, even those with slow Internet connection or without access to smartphones.

“This campaign proved Facebook isn’t just for young urban professionals. It can also influence the perception and behavior of price-conscious people who can be hard to reach online,” he said.

For Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa, Cebu, the latter tool helped generate room bookings quickly, while reducing their advertising costs.

“We’ll continue to place Facebook at the center of our advertising strategy, as it’s the quickest and most cost-efficient way to reach our target audience and achieve our marketing objectives,” said Albert Lafuente, director of sales and marketing, Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa, Cebu.