MNTC: Government owes P5 billion in delayed toll-rate hike

FOREGONE revenues of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. in the delayed implementation of tariff adjustments in toll fees have reached the P5-billion level.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. President Rodrigo E. Franco said broken down, the claims of the company for the failure of the government to increase toll rates for the North Luzon Expressway (Nlex) is now at P4 billion, while that for the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) is at about P1 billion.

Manila North Tollways Corp. sought in April the intervention of a Swiss arbitration court for the settlement of roughly P3 billion in foregone toll revenues due to the government’s inaction to petitions for adjustments of the expressway operator.

The toll regulator has not acted on the company’s two petitions for the rate increase for the Nlex—one filed in 2012, and another filed in 2014. The first petition was due on January 1, 2013. The second one, submitted on September 30, 2014, would bring the cumulative toll-rate adjustment to 15 percent, of which 12 percent is long overdue.





The concession the Pangilinan-controlled company holds allows for toll adjustments every two years.

Current toll fees at the thoroughfare (from Mindanao Avenue to Santa Ines) amount to P218 for Class 1 vehicles (cars, jeepneys, pickup trucks and vans); P544 for Class 2 vehicles (two-axle trucks, buses and vans); and P652 for Class 3 vehicles (trucks and trailers with three or more axles).

Aside from this case, the infrastructure conglomerate has filed another claim case on foregone revenues of the Cavitex to the tune of P877 million.

For the Cavitex, the company is seeking a 25-percent increase in tariff, as its last increase was given in 2011. It was supposed to implement adjustments in 2014, as its contract with the government allows for such surges.

In absolute terms, the petition for a rate hike for Cavitex are as follows:

Class 1 vehicles, including cars, jeepneys, pickup trucks and vans, to P27 from P22;

Class 2 vehicles, including two-axle trucks, buses and vans, to P54 from P44; and

Class 3 vehicles, including trucks and trailers with three or more axles, to P81 from P66. “We are now looking at about P5 billion in foregone revenues,” Franco said in a media briefing.

Sought for comment, Transportation Undersecretary for Toll Roads Noel Eli B. Kintanar assured the government is now working to resolve these cases.

“The arbitrations are in motion. These matters will be taken up under the framework of the existing concession agreements,” he said. In another development, Franco said traffic in the expressways Metro Pacific operates are expected to increase by as much as 15 percent during the November holidays.

Year-to-date, average daily traffic in the Nlex is at 218,000 vehicles; 120,000 vehicles for the Cavitex; and 45,000 vehicles for the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.

To accommodate the expected increase, especially in the thoroughfare to the north, the company expanded its Bocaue exit to 34 lanes from 26 lanes.

“This project is part of our continuing commitment to provide motorists with fast, safe and convenient travel and, more important, value for money in terms of greatly enhanced facilities and services,” Franco said.

The eight additional lanes were opened for traffic on Tuesday. Total investment for the said project was at P287 million.

Metro Pacific also implemented its motorist assistance program, dubbed as “Safe Trip Mo Sagot Ko.”

The program will enhance the traffic management and toll-collection services from October 28 to November 1. It includes the deployment of additional patrol vehicles and enforcers to immediately respond to distressed motorists.

Ambulant-toll tellers equipped with portable toll-collection gadgets will also be deployed and additional traffic informatory signs will be installed in strategic areas.