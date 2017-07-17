MMFF Execom gets three new members

METRO Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Executive Committee Chairman Tim Orbos last Wednesday named three new members of the MMFF Execom tasked to implement and oversee the proper conduct of the yearly festival.

Orbos also announced they already accepted the recent resignation of Ed Lejano from the Execom.

“Like Roland Tolentino, who was a member of the committee, I accept Lejano’s resignation with the hope that they both would continue to respect the rules, processes and timelines they themselves crafted and agreed to adhere to,” Orbos said.

Moving forward, Orbos named Mario J. de los Reyes, multiawarded director and current executive director of ToFarm Film Festival; Joy Belmonte-Alimurung, vice mayor of Quezon City and head of the QC Film Development Council, which is in charge of the QCinema International Film Festival and was a member of last year’s MMFF selection committee; and Arnel Ignacio, actor and current assistant vice president for Community Relations and Services of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The remaining slots in the Execom are kept open for other representatives of independent cinema after a consultation meeting with Metropolitan Development Authority (MMDA) officials. “May this clear the air for constructive and productive work for the members of the MMFF Execom and assure the public that we are reaching out to all sectors and serving the best interest of our film industry.”

In June 30, the upon the recommendation of its Selection Committee, the MMFF announced the first four official entries to this year’s annual film festival based on the script submission.

The MMFF Execom said the following entries have been thoroughly evaluated by the body’s selection panel:

Ang Panday; Rodel Nacianceno, director; CCM Creative Productions Inc., producer; Coco Martin, lead actor.

Almost is Not Enough; Dan Villegas, director; Quantum Films and MJM Productions, producers; Jennylyn Mercado and Jericho Rosales, lead actors.

The Revengers; Joyce A. Bernal, director; Star Cinema and Viva Films, producers; Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla and Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, lead actors.

Love Traps #Family Goals; Antonio Y. Reyes, director; OctoArts Films, producer; Vic Sotto and Dawn Zulueta, lead actors.

With the push for artistic excellence that began in 2016, the MMFF this year, under the helm of MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim, received a very encouraging and diverse roster of 26 film entries that already crossed the so-called commercial-indie divide.

“Our Selection Committee had a difficult time choosing given the quality of films. We have to thank them for their exhaustive and thorough deliberation,” Orbos said.

“We also have to give credit to this year’s Rules Committee which devised the two-part selection process that gave a greater latitude to interested participants for this year,” Orbos added, referring to the new vetting scheme that was initially applied this year to assure that no discrimination will arise among commercial and so-called indie films.

The film entries this year were evaluated based on the following criteria: 40 percent, artistic excellence; 40 percent, commercial appeal; 10 percent, promotion of Filipino cultural and historical values, and 10-percent, global appeal.

The next phase for the Full Length Feature category will be the finished film submission. The films with the duly accomplished application forms and complete requirements can be submitted to the MMFF Secretariat until October 2 for early birds, and until October 30 for the regular submission.

The remaining four official entries shall be selected from the all submitted finished films to complete the eight official entries to the 2017 MMFF, which will be announced on November 17.

The deadline for the Short Film category, on the other hand, will be on September 1, while the announcement for the eight official Short Film entries is on September 29.