MMDA relaunches estero cleanup drive ahead of the rainy season

The rainy season may still be a month or so away, but the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) this early has started to implement flood-mitigation measures to save lives and properties before heavy rains pour.

MMDA Acting Chairman Thomas M. Orbos said the agency has relaunched the Estero Blitz project as part of the yearly flood-mitigation activities aimed at declogging and cleaning up waterways, such as creeks and esteros, in preparation for the fast approaching rainy season.

While summer fun lovers flock and frolic to the beaches in droves, hundreds of MMDA personnel from the agency’s Flood Control and Sewerage Management Service have started the cleanup activity at the Estero Tripa de Gallina in Malate, Manila.

Armed with various flood-control tools and equipment, the agency’s personnel are conducting the not-so-pleasant job of dredging and cleaning up the city’s waterways and sewers.

Target projects

Despite the regular cleanup of Estero Tripa de Gallina in Pasay City, Orbos noted that it has always been swamped with domestic waste materials coming from the upstream as well as midstream areas. There are also houses built along and near the creek, he added.

There is a host of other waterways that have to be declogged, some of which are the Pasig River Basin in Port Area, Manila; Estero de San Miguel, Estero de Quiapo, Estero de Magdalena and Estero de Maypajo also in Manila; Lapu-Lapu/Spine Open Canal and Letre Open Canal in Malabon City; Pasong Malapad Creek and the lagoon in Caloocan City; Waling-Waling Creek and Tanque Creek, Santa Lucia Creek and Villa Creek in Quezon City; Pinagkatdan Creek in Pasig City; Balanti Creek in Marikina City; Pinagsama Creek in Taguig City; Santo Rosario-Silangan River in Pateros; Estero Tripa de Gallina-Buendia Outfall in Makati City; Santo Niño Creek in Pasay City; Dahlig Creek in Las Piñas City; Pasong Diablo River in Muntinlupa City; Coastal Open Canal in Parañaque City; and Libertad Retarding Pone at Libertad Pumping Station in Pasay.

“We have to do this periodically to maximize the conveyance capacity of our open waterways in anticipation of the forthcoming rainy season,” Orbos said.

To date, there are 37 pumping stations in Metro Manila being operated and maintained by the agency.

Pumping stations

For his part, Engr. Baltazar Melgar assured there will be no repeat of the incident in 2012 in Taguig City that a pumping station in Barangay Wawa ran out of fuel and was unable to pump, leaving the city at the mercy of flood waters. The pumping station then had been running for 10 days straight when it ran of fuel, a night before the metropolis was hit by monsoon rains.

Melgar said that last year, the MMDA has opened two rehabilitated floodwater pumping stations in Taguig.

The upgraded facilities, which are located along Circumferential Road 6 (C-6) in Barangay Hagonoy and Barangay Wawa, are major components of the Metro Manila Flood Control Project, particularly the west of Manggahan Floodway.

The agency is hopeful that the upgrades made in these pumping stations will totally spare the city of Taguig from flooding.

Additional three units of submersible axial flow pumps with a capacity of 3.0 cubic meters per second each were installed at the Hagonoy pumping station, covering about 528 hectares drainage area. A new motorized trash rake/screen was also set up at the facility.

Located along C-6 at Taguig-Pateros drainage channel, the Taguig pumping station, on the other hand, now has eight units of submersible axial flow pumps that siphon 24 cubic meters of water per second. It covers about 1,423 hectares drainage area and serves approximately 8,700 meters of estero.

The MMDA, data show, has identified several flood-prone areas in Metro Manila during the wet season, including Sampaloc in Manila and its immediate vicinity; Rizal Avenue corner R. Papa in Manila; Makati Diversion Channel; South Superhighway-Buendia; Maysilo Circle-Boni Avenue, Kalentong Street, New Panaderos Street, Shaw Boulevard and Acacia Lane in Mandaluyong; Barangay Doña Imelda, Damayang Lagi, Tatalon and Talayan in Quezon City; the Quiapo district in Manila and its immediate vicinity; and Ninoy Aquino Avenue and its immediate vicinity in Parañaque.

More responsive

Orbos also assured that the MMDA will be “more responsive” now with the creation of the Metro Manila Crisis Monitoring and Management Center. The launch of the facility was graced by President Duterte on April 4.

“With the establishment of this center, we are highlighting the need of the MMDA to be more responsive to the needs of our constituents in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces. I therefore direct the MMDA to assume a lead role in the government’s efforts to maintain peace and order in our communities, be vigilant not only in protecting our people from natural and manmade calamities, but also in our fight against illegal drugs, crime and corruption,” Duterte said.

Duterte added that the MMDA should initiate programs that will educate the people on the significance of disaster preparedness and the need to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change. Moreover, the MMDA must be involved in policy formation by coordinating with law-enforcement agencies, barangays, and non-governmental organizations.

“Let the center serve as a concrete reminder to all of you that your primary concern must always be the safety, security and the welfare of the people,” he reiterated.

Orbos said the facility will serve as the nerve center to their data collection and timely dissemination and utilization of information to support decisions and actions not only by the MMDA but also other responders in an emergency incident that can escalate into crisis level, to ensure the protection of the people, or at the very least, to mitigate the impact of such events.

He added that among the incidents to be given particular attention will be multiple vehicular accidents with casualties, industrial and chemical accidents, fire incidents and explosions, transport strikes, mass action or protests, high population-density events such as huge concerts, gatherings or festivities, epidemic or suspected release of biological agents, events of chemical, biological, radiological nuclear nature, extreme weather events, and widespread floods.

The center will operate on a 24-hour basis and is manned by the deaf-mute employees who are tasked in controlling the “no-contact apprehensions” through LED television screens.