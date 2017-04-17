Mitsubishi Motors PHL sales registered 12.6% growth in Q1

MITSUBISHI Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) achieved a 12.6-percent growth in vehicle sales for the first quarter of 2017.

A statement by the Japanese auto firm said it sold 16,509 units compared to the 14,668 units sold in the same period in 2016.

In March alone, vehicle sales of Mitsubishi totaled 6,822 units, an improvement of 38.3 percent over the same month a year ago.

The joint report of the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) and the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi), Mitsubishi’s passenger car sales saw a slight dip in the first quarter of 8.3 percent, selling 4,189 units compared to 4,564 units.

The brand fared better in commercial vehicles as its sales in the segment jumped by 21.9 percent year-to-date. The sales volume of light commercial vehicles reached 4,966, noting an improvement of 54.8 percent versus the same period last year, credited to the Montero Sport GLX variant and the 2017 Strada.

In March the Montero Sport brand reached its highest monthly sales since its introduction with sales reaching 2,007 units.

The company said upgrades of its other core models will be introduced within the year and is expected to further boost their sales growth.

The MMPC is confident it will continue robust sales and achieve its sales target for 2017.

Mitsubishi is the second best-selling car brand in the country, accounting for 17.5 percent of the total auto market.