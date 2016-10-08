Miss Universe pageant in PHL still on–DOT exec

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE Miss Universe beauty pageant is definitely still on, an official of the Department of Tourism (DOT) said, amid new rumors the hosting in Manila has been canceled.

Another event that is sure to push through, the DOT said, is the Madrid Fusión Manila in 2017, after the agency and the event’s Spanish organizer and franchise holder recently inked an agreement to hold it for the third year.

In a text message to the BusinessMirror, Tourism Undersecretary for Administration and Special Concerns Katherine de Castro said: “I am always in touch with the people from the Miss Universe Organization [MUO] and IMG. There have been no cancellation talks.” IMG is a global sports and entertainment events-management company.





She said there would be “worldwide announcement” for the event in the next few days, about more details regarding the beauty pageant, which is scheduled to take place in Manila on January 30, 2017.

Published reports (not in the BusinessMirror) on Friday alleged the William Morris Endeavor Entertainment Llc. (WME), a talent management and entertainment agency and parent firm of IMG and MUO, would be pulling out the Miss Universe pageant from the Philippines, ostensibly due to President Roa Duterte’s remarks, which compared his war on drug pushers and addicts to Adolf Hitler’s killing of 6 million Jews in World War II.

Ari Emanuel, brother to Chicago Mayor and former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel, is a cofounder of WME, and of Jewish heritage. As per reports, the WME official was offended by Mr. Duterte’s anti-Semitic remarks. WME has been contacted for comment, but has yet to respond to said report.

Asked if IMG officials expressed concern over those anti-Semitic remarks, de Castro said: “They were aware of it, but, at the same time, very happy that President Duterte was man enough to apologize for his statement.”

Last Tuesday Duterte visited the Beit Yaacov Synagogue, the only synagogue in the Philippines, to personally apologize for his offensive remarks, as the Jewish community was gathered to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, their New Year.

The Israeli government, through its Ambassador to Manila Effie Ben Matityau, has accepted Duterte’s apology. Meanwhile, the DOT officials on Wednesday, signed an agreement with representatives of Spain’s Foro de Debate and Arum Estrategias de Internacionalización, for the holding of Madrid Fusión Manila next year.

For its third edition, the event will be held from April 6 to 8 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, and will carry the theme, “Towards a Sustainable Gastronomic Planet,” DOT Director for the Market Development Group Verna Buensuceso said.

Foreign chefs that have been confirmed to attend MFM 2017 are Rodrigo de la Calle, Jordi Roca, and Alejandra Rivas (Spain); Kamilla Seidler and Michaelangelo Cestari (Bolivia); and Regis Marcon (France) and Hertog Jan (Belgium).

“This is just a partial list. The others are still for confirmation,” she said, when asked if Anthony Bourdain, who Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo wanted to invite, would be attending the event.

Madrid Fusión Manila is the only Asian edition of the popular Spain-based international gastronomic event. It aims to market the Philippines as the center of gastronomy in Asia, by gathering acclaimed chefs from all over the world in a three-day series of lectures and presentations attended by culinary students, local chefs and culinary workers.

Foro de Debate is an organization that oversees Madrid Fusion in Spain, which has been the most important international gastronomic event on progressive haute cuisine in the country for more than 12 years. Lourdes Plana, represented the organization in last week’s MOA signing with Arum and the DOT.

Arum, represented by Iñigo Cañedo and Mielle Esteban Powel, is a consulting company in Spain that specializes in the international trade of food and beverage products.

Tourism Secretary Teo and Undersecretary for Tourism Development Benito Bengzon Jr. signed on behalf of the Philippines.