Mining firm to pay P67-million real property tax to Nueva Vizcaya

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya—OceanaGold Phlippines Inc. (OGPI) is expected to pay the provincial government more than P67 million in real property taxes (RPT) this week.

Lawyer Voltaire Garcia, provincial legal officer, said the amount represents OGPI’s RPT payments for the year 2015 and 2016.

The provincial government is also waiting for the court’s decision on the interpleader case filed by OGPI regarding its payment of more than P29 million and more than P33 million as RPT payments for the years 2013 and 2014.

“The sudden payment of OGPI’s RPT to the province excludes the RPT for 2013 and 2014 because it is under protest. So with this agreement, we are expecting a continuous payment of their RPT to the provincial government,” Garcia said.





He said the RPT payment of OGPI has been realized after the company agreed to sign a memorandum of agreement with the provincial government.