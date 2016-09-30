Miners asked to help address rural poverty

ENVIRONMENT Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez is urging mining companies to support the government’s antipoverty programs and implement programs that can generate employment, livelihood and spur economic activities in their host communities.

Lopez made the call during a meeting with officials and representatives of mining companies at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Social Hall on Thursday, two days after announcing the mine audit results.

Thirty of the 41 mining operations have been recommended for suspension by the audit teams for various violations of environmental and mining laws based on a criteria that includes environmental, social and biodiversity considerations, on top of the physical or technical aspect in mining.

The DENR and mining companies agreed to work together to ensure that mining redounds to the common good and improves lives of Filipinos, especially in communities that host mining operations.





The DENR chief is introducing an integrated area- development approach to create “mini economic zones” that can generate employment, livelihood and income-generating activities in communities where mining communities operate to address poverty.

To do this, Lopez wants mining companies to strengthen their partnership with civil-society organizations (CSO) and community-based groups to boost programs that would create jobs and livelihood opportunities.

“When you do that, we can get our people out of poverty,” Lopez said in a statement.

Addressing about 80 representatives of mining companies, Lopez explained the policies and thrusts of the department, stressing that the bottom line is “for the country’s natural resources to be used in a way that benefits the most number of people.”

Lopez noted that in the case of mining, its benefits have been limited. Worse, she said, mining has been causing “social fissure” in communities.

“There are people who benefit, but [there are] many others who don’t and suffer. And they fight with each other. That’s the most painful—when the presence of a business interest creates social fissure,” she said.

According to Lopez, the meeting with mining officials or their representatives aims “to move forward and work together for the country’s good.”

“I reiterate sincerely and emphatically, I want to help you [the mining industry] make things right and be on the positive side,” she said. During the meeting, Lopez also presented the total economic valuation (TEV) framework, which she described as a “fair and scientific way to make decisions based on monetary evaluation.”

She encouraged them to use TEV to identify and quantify the major environmental impacts of mining and, from there, decide which programs to implement in their areas.

Lopez cited the social development and management program of mining companies as one that can make significant socioeconomic impact if the money is used to create economic activities for communities under the DENR’s area-development approach.

“What if in the areas where you are, we ensure an area-development approach, wherein your SDMP money is utilized in the best of ways with great social and economic value,” she said. “I can work with you there, in such a way that the entire area where you are becomes a huge economic success.” The development of the community will continue long after mining has stopped if the programs implemented by the government and the mining companies are economically viable, Lopez said.

She also presented programs on reef protection and preservation and the use of biochar to rehabilitate agricultural lands affected by mining, both of which the mining companies could be involved in.