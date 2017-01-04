‘Mindanao can boost PHL’s rice sufficiency’

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is keen on expanding rice output in former conflict areas in Mindanao, which is not usually hit by typhoons, in its bid to achieve its rice self-sufficiency goal.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said the vulnerability of traditional farming areas in Luzon to strong typhoons has made it imperative for the government to look for alternative sites for rice planting.

“What’s happening right now is a grim reminder for us to really review our agricultural planning and consider the fact it may not longer be wise for us to really focus our resources in traditional farming areas, [like] Central and Northern Luzon, because of the intensity and frequency of typhoons,” Piñol told reporters in an interview on Tuesday.

“It’s sad to say this, but we are not abandoning them [traditional farming areas] but if we are really hoping to fill up the gap in our food-sufficiency program, [then] we should look elsewhere,” he added.

Piñol made the statement after Typhoon Nina (international code name Nock-ten) damaged crops in Regions 4A, 4B and 5 valued at P5.32 billion.

He said he wants to expand food production in provinces used to be torn by civil war, such as Sulu, Zamboanga and Basilan.

“[There are] unexplored areas that were war-torn before but are okay now. I asked the people in Sulu and they said that, given government support, they will be to plant rice enough to supply their province and maybe even Zamboanga,” Piñol said.

“Basilan and Tawi-tawi are other potential areas. These are areas that are not threatened by climatic disturbance, which we want to explore,” he added.

The DA chief also said he is looking at the viability of planting rice in areas outside of Mindanao.

“According to the color-coded [national agricultural] map, Samar is a potential rice-production area because of the availability of water and availability of land. Also it is not frequently hit by typhoons,” Piñol said.

While the DA is keen on using hybrid-rice seeds to expand output, the DA chief said it is not yet widely used by farmers in Soccsksargen and Davao.

“Soccsksargen and Davao, and actually Zamboanga, as well, have great potential because these areas have slow acceptance of hybrid-seeds techonlogy,” Piñol said.

“If we are able to convince these farmers to embrace hybrid-rice seeds, then we are expecting a spike in our rice-production program,” he added.

Earlier, Piñol said he is confident that the country will achieve rice self-sufficiency by 2019 should the DA’s plan of planting hybrid-rice seeds in 1 million hectares of irrigated lands pushes through this year.

Image Credits: Bloomberg Photo