Mindanao: Better days ahead after years of hits and misses

Conclusion

MINDANAO’s yearning for peace has been the longing of its tri-people.

They are the Bangsamoro (literally, Moro nation), the non-Moro settlers—many of whose forebears were those who took advantage of government endorsement to work in “the Land of Promise”—and the lumad, about 18 ethnolinguistic tribes spread across this second-largest island.

Although President Duterte has expressed his own commentary about some noncomforming provisions of the Bangsamoro basic law (BBL) with the Philippine Constitution, his intention to generate a more inclusive peace settlement found full support from the two major revolutionary organizations in Mindanao.

With full legal assurance and with the waiving of a warrant of arrest, Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founder Nur Misuari came out after three years of hiding to accede to Duterte’s invitation to a dialogue. Misuari went to Malacañang, and expressed his full support to a peace process involving his organization, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and any other organizations that may get invited in the course of

the negotiation.

MNLF legal counsel Randolph Parcasio said it would be the single biggest achievement of the Duterte administration to bring together in one negotiation table Misuari and MILF Chairman Al-Haj Murad Ebrahim.

“What a sight it would be to see these two dignified leaders, and with Duterte,” Misuari said. “They would definitely produce the most enduring and lasting peace in Mindanao.”

So far, the two organizations have agreed to set aside their respective

positions in the peace negotiations in the past, when the MNLF eventually signed a peace treaty in September 1996 and the MILF in 2015.

The MNLF, on one hand, complained later that the national government reneged on many of its commitments, mainly on the proposed Marshall Plan-like economic assistance. The MILF, on the other, warned that unless the BBL is signed sooner, peace would begin to take its own critical distance anew.

It was the pan-Arabic Organization of Islamic Cooperation that gathered the two organizations in 2006 to strike a common position in negotiating an aceeptable peace settlement in Mindanao, and this tripartite meeting has produced consensus points that they wanted the government to consider for a more inclusive peace pact.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process reported that the two revolutionary organizations have held their grounds on a promising atmosphere of confidence and cooperation, while the cease-fire with the MILF has also been holding.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s main peace foray with the National Democratic Front has helped stayed the peace in the rest of Mindanao, to the relief of banana plantation owners, for instance, who expressed wishes for the President to reopen negotiations with the revolutionary organization.

Drugs, terrorism

APPARENTLY, his aggressive push for peace helped Duterte to mount a massive police and military push against the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in the country’s southern backdoor. The ASG has mounted successful sea piracy, the latest attack of which is on a South Korean cargo vessel that sailed over the Moro Gulf.

While military operations against the ASG remained to this day, another terror band in Lanao del Sur, the Maute Group surfaced. This group occupied Butig town, in what the military described as a propaganda move to gain global contact with and logistical support from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis).

The President has made repeated warning to the nation that it would be facing a more dreaded war on terror than the war on illegal drugs that he has mounted.

He said his war on illegal drugs was not far from the antiterror campaign that the nation would be facing soon, saying that the method of attacks and killings of captives smacked of drug-crazed individuals.

By talking with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia and Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia, Duterte has initiated the crafting of a trinational sea security blanket against

sea piracy. The President begged off from disclosing the details of the

plan, citing confidentiality issues.

Duterte’s anti-illegal-drugs campaign has incidentally downgraded the strength of political warlords in the South, which past presidents had conceded to be difficult turfs to demolish.

The influence of these warlords, however, seemed to remain in place, after Philippine National Police chief Dir. Gen. Ronald M. de la Rosa disclosed that a planned raid on a northwestern Mindanao city was called off after the plan was leaked. The area was believed to be one of Mindanao’s biggest source of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu.

Nonetheless, Duterte’s antiterror and anti-illegal-drugs campaign was not without a price.

Last September 2 a crude bomb, improvised from two mortar rounds wrapped together, was exploded at a night market area along Roxas Avenue in Davao City, killing 15 and wounding 71 others.

While it was the only significant bombing linked to alleged retaliation by either the terror groups or the drug personalities, Duterte has considered it to be a foreboding of more terror attempts in the country. But the two Moro revolutionary organizations have assured of their cooperation and respective moves to contain the threat from local terror groups.

Inclusion of the poor

WHILE there have been acrid resistance to the administration’s war on illegal drugs, some foreign organizations, including the World Bank, has assured of their continued

presence and assistance to the underprivileged sectors of society.

The state and these groups have agreed to continue pouring aid to the former conflict areas, while the peace process remained in place despite threats of outbreak of violence.

The world’s second-biggest lender has said bringing more residents in the conflict areas to partake of the fruit of development may help increase the inclusion of the poor in the overall economic growth, of which the Philippines was expected to log figures higher than well-performing economies in Asia.

At least the Japan International Cooperation Agency is known to have kept its assistance pouring to cooperatives and associations, including those formed by former combatants and their families. The Japanese Embassy said it has already crafted a second phase of its own assistance program for Central Mindanao.

The Bangsamoro Development Agency (BDA), the economic arm of the MILF in the peace negotiation, said projects have been continuing and have significantly helped reduced the political and economic tension in the communities that previously fuelled insurgency.

Diplomatic officials said Japan has provided options aside from the taking up of arms, which was the only choice for some Mindanaoans back then. While projects were as small as growing freshwater fishes in fishponds or providing scholarships for higher education, the BDA reported that these became venues for even former combatants to stay in the communities and help in the livelihood.

In the rest of Mindanao, big- ticket projects have been sprouting in major cities, while the national government has prepared possible venues for multimillion-peso public-private partnership (PPP) ventures. According to the Mindanao Development Authority, the government’s socioeconomic planning unit for Mindanao, the PPP is for the construction of more seaports and highways.

Political and business leaders have also expressed their wish for projects to be implemented faster, while the anticorruption atmosphere blankets the Philippines’s second-largest island-group.

Image Credits: Nonie Reyes