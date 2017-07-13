Milo marathon finals in Cebu

THE National Milo Marathon kicks off its 41st season with the finals set for the first time in Cebu City on December 3.

This year’s edition of the premier marathon race will have new locations and features in the 16-leg nationwide event.

The first leg will be in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, on July 16, while the Metro Manila leg will happen on July 30 at the SM Mall of Asia grounds in Pasay City.

“We see people from all walks of life who come to run, to learn and to live. This year we shine the spotlight on the runners who are learning along the way and taking these lessons beyond the finish line to shape their lives,” Milo Philippines Sports Executive Robbie de Vera said.

The cities of Urdaneta, Laoag and Roxas will be welcoming the race for the first time, which is sure to provide excitement to local runners.

“By adding more key cities, we will be able to reach more champions and hopefully inspire them to achieve new heights,” de Vera added.

The usual lengths of courses are set at 3 kilometers, 5 km, 10 km, 21 km and the full-distance 42 km. Milo expects around 200,000 participants this season.

The finale was in Iloilo City last year and it will mark the second time that the finals will be held in the Visayas. The organizers will take the runners from Osmeña Boulevard to the Cebu City Sports Center.

Also, for the past seven years, the marathon has been giving support to children by donating brand-new pairs of running shoes through the Help Give Shoes advocacy.