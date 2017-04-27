Millennials dominate vibrant food scene in Zamboanga

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

YOUNG food entrepreneurs have energized the culinary scene of Zamboanga City, updating traditional Mindanao dishes and whipping up new creations to entice a growing generation of discriminating food aficionados.

This was the observation of Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo, after attending the Savores 2017 Gastronomic Event held at the city’s seaside boulevard on April 23. “The young ones have slowly caught up with the ‘young once’ as Savores turns another year older. This is proof positive of how rich the Philippines is, not only in terms of gustatory offerings, but of culinary advocates, as well—young food entrepreneurs joining the industry with their creative, new ideas and business savvy,” said the DOT chief, who was still riding high on the success of the recently concluded Madrid Fusión Manila 2017.

Over a thousand guests thronged the culinary event, now in its second year, eager to taste the distinct and varied offerings of nine traditional restaurateurs and four emerging food entrepreneurs in Zamboanga, a news statement from the Department of Tourism (DOT) said.

Only 21 years old, Jomari Alfaro of Zamboanga’s iconic Alavar Restaurant was among the new-generation food entrepreneurs who presented his family restaurant’s culinary creations in this year’s food fair. Alfaro showed off dishes using their heirloom recipes, such as curacha (spanner crab) in Alavar sauce and imbao (mangrove clams) in garlic sauce, which were among the crowd favorites.

The young Alfaro had quit the basketball court, after realizing that his true calling was in the restaurant business. He said he had high hopes to change the old and unfair perception of people about Zamboanga through its flavorful cuisine.

Another young food entrepreneur at Savores 2017 was Sports Science graduate Martin Go of Chinito’s Asian Kitchen, who felt it was time to rework Zambonga’s image by presenting its fusion of tastes, hoping that more people would consider the province worth exploring and worth the stay.

Rob Patania of Fellini Pizza, and Tribeca Modern Kitchen and Bar, meanwhile, came onboard this year’s Savores after learning about the huge turnout of people last year. He said he was told the event attracted over 800 guests. He described his dishes as “a little of everything that the world has to offer”.

DOT Region 9 Director Antonio Fernando Blanco noted the new millennial food entrepreneurs are driven by a common goal: to showcase the province through its vibrant and progressive foodscape.

“One of the best come-ons for tourists is to taste the best of the destination. In any place you go, people will always look for the best distinct local flavor to taste. And when people start talking about your food, that is the time they will start coming in and visiting your place,” he stressed.

Visitor arrivals to Region 9, collectively known as the Zamboanga Peninsula, dropped to 344,000 in 2013, from 658,000 the previous year, due to takeover of the Moro National Liberation Front of the city, resulting in clashes with military forces and deaths among civilians. Arrivals bounced back, rising to 370,000 in 2014.

Zamboanga’s diverse cultural heritage is kept alive through its people’s love for good food, Teo said. “These young culinary entrepreneurs continue to whet the palate of so many with their innovative ways of presenting time-cherished dishes in new ways,” she said, underscoring their “selfless act” to return to their roots and make a mark for themselves closer to home, family and friends.

Aside from its vibrant culinary scene, Zamboanga City is also getting renewed notice from tourists for its pink-sand beach in the Great Santa Cruz Island. The National Geographic recently listed the pink beach as one of the best in the world.