Metro Manila per-capita GDP increased to P203,132 in 2014

Metro Manila residents earned nearly three times more than the average Filipino in 2014, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA said the National Capital Region (NCR) posted the highest per-capita Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) at P203,132, nearly three times the national average.

This was despite the slowdown in the per-capita GRDP of the NCR in 2014 that grew by only 5.9 percent, slower than the 9.2-percent growth posted in 2013.

This was largely due to the slowdown of the industry sector in the NCR in 2014. Industry growth slowed to 3.2 percent in 2014 from 19.6 percent in 2013.

“The slowdown was attributed to the deceleration in manufacturing and the decline in construction,” the PSA said.

Manufacturing slowed to 5.2 percent in 2014 from 27.2 percent in 2013. Construction suffered a reversal to negative 3.8 percent from 10.5 percent.

The average real per-capita GDP of the Philippines was P71,726 in 2014, 4.3 percent higher than 2013’s P68,741.

Aside from the NCR, Calabarzon and Cordillera Administrative Region posted per-capita GRDP of P86,683 and P73,908, respectively, which were also higher than the national average.

The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), on the other hand, had the lowest per capita GRDP at P14,607.

PSA data showed that excluding the NCR, Luzon still recorded the highest per-capita gross domestic product (GDP).

Its average per-capita GDP was P59,784 in 2014, which is 3.9 percent higher than its 2013 per-capita of P57,406.

Mindanao posted the biggest increase in per-capita GDP. Its per capita GDP increased by 5.6 percent to P43,579 in 2014 from P41,273 in 2013.

The NCR, on the other hand, continued to account for the largest share of the national economy. It accounted for 36.3 percent of the country’s GDP.

It was followed by Calabarzon at 17.2 percent and Central Luzon at 9.3 percent. The ARMM accounted for the smallest share of the national economy at 1.3 percent.

In terms of contribution to the national GDP growth rate of 6.1 percent in 2014, NCR contributed the highest at 2.1 percentage points.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 0.9 percentage point, Central Luzon, 0.8 percentage point; and Central Visayas, 0.6 percentage point. Eastern Visayas pulled down the growth by 0.1 percentage point.