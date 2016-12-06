Messy import permits

Importers of farm goods were taken aback when the Department of Agriculture (DA)

issued Memorandum Circular (MC) 5 on November 23. Signed by Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol, the circular revoked existing import permits and compelled traders to revalidate their sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPS-ICs). The DA said the measure was undertaken to prevent the technical and outright smuggling of meat products.

Piñol said he issued the new rule after noting the discrepancy between official government data and figures from the United Nations on meat products imported by the Philippines. He said the data proved there was technical smuggling, as some unscrupulous traders misdeclare pork cuts as offal, which is slapped a lower duty ranging from 5 percent to 10 percent. Aside from MC 5, the DA said it will ask the Tariff Commission to increase the tariff on imported offal to 35 percent.

The issuance of MC 5 also triggered changes in the application process for new import permits. This process, according to an official of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), is “more tedious”. This is because importers would have to wait for the nod of two DA officials before they can get their new SPS-ICs. Before MC 5, the BAI official said everything can be done online.

While the efforts of the DA to stop the smuggling of agricultural goods are laudable, the manner by which it is doing so could present more difficulties to businessmen and consumers. Right after Piñol announced the new rule, traders trooped to the DA’s central office in Quezon City to have their SPS-ICs revalidated. The DA chief promised that importers would get their revalidated import permits within 24 hours so their shipments would not face delays.

There was bedlam in the DA central office in the first few days after the announcement of the new rule, as guidelines on how they could seek revalidation were unclear. Confronted with the deluge of import permits for revalidation, the DA came out with a more detailed process for replacing SPS-ICs on December 5, nearly two weeks after it came out with MC 5. The 24-hour period for the release of revalidated permits is no longer guaranteed.

Right now, traders are operating under a cloud of uncertainty, something that businesses abhor. Consumers are also faced with the possibility of paying more for canned goods and other food products that make use of imported raw materials. Allowing compliant importers to access the special lane to fast-track the release of their shipments is a step in the right direction. The DA must see to it that the other changes it will introduce to fight agricultural smuggling would not harm traders, consumers and encourage corruption.