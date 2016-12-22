Merry Christmas in spite of it all

IT has been a difficult year. With Christmas Day this Sunday, it would be great to be filled with the sprit of the season—joy and thanksgiving for all that we have with the people around us.

Nevertheless, nations around the world, including the Philippines, are being torn by political and ideological divides that are too deep and wide to ignore even for the brief holiday period. It is hard to remember a time in the recent past when people were so far apart.

Normally, we might be able to put our political differences away. But there is a general feeling on both sides of the abyss that decisions made by governments and political leaders are too important and too far reaching to disregard even for a few days. And that is sad.

In country after country, individuals have risen up to represent opposing ideas that seem so conflicting that there is little room for a middle ground or even a sensible discussion of what path a society should be on. It is a battle of good versus evil, or at least that is what we are being told or what we personally think.

Who is to blame for this situation? Is it the politicians’ or the peoples’ fault? Has the leadership stirred up these often ugly passions? Or have we created the leaders that reflect our sometimes crazed fanaticism?

The Christian Messiah whose birth this holiday represents and embody came with the purpose of reconciliation between the Divine and the human, and to accomplish unification among all people, ending divisions. But today the divisions seem unrelenting and impossible to bridge.

However, as the potential to descend even farther into political chaos goes stronger, we all might need to do a reality check on our agendas. American author Mark Twain once said, “Loyalty to the Nation all the time, loyalty to the Government when it deserves it”. While each of us would defend our views as being loyal to the nation and not to or against a particular government, can we say with certainty that the people are not being played by the politicians for their own gain and not ours?

Yes, 2016 was a difficult year. We at the BusinessMirror lost our founder, our mentor, and our friend with the passing of Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua. You never know when this Christmas might be a last Christmas.

Perhaps, for even a short time, we should remember the biblical passage in the book of Luke: “Glory to God in the highest; and on earth peace to men of goodwill.” All those people that we have differing views with and against are also men and women of goodwill. Each of us truly has an obligation to spread some benevolence, no matter how hard that may seem at times.

Merry Christmas, from our house to your house. Thank you for another year of allowing us to share information and views of the world we all live in. Peace and prosperity to you and your loved ones.