Meralco eyes energy sales growing 8.1% by year-end

THE Manila Electric Co.’s (Meralco) energy sales volume by end of the year is expected to grow by 8.1 percent to over 40,000 gigawatt hours (GWh).

“It’s probably going to be an 8.1-percent growth for the end of the year in sales for Meralco distribution utilities. It’s going to be roughly about 39,600 GWh. If you add Clark Electric Distribution Corp. [CEDC], which is roughly about 500 GWh, it will exceed the 40,000 GWh consolidated,” Meralco Senior Vice President Alfredo Panlilio said.

“I think, that is the first time we are breaching 40,000 GWh,” the Meralco official said.

Meralco sales volume growth in 2015 stood at “less than 6 percent.”

He said the improvement this year was brought about by high demand for electricity during the first six months of 2016.

“It is high­, because the first half was high. We had a double-digit growth until July. Nag-cool off lang these last few months,” Panlilio said.

The Meralco official said new commercial and industrial establishments within its franchise area would push for higher demand.

“If you look at the construction happening on the residential side, you still see a lot of buildings being constructed. On the commercial side, we have Tiger Okada coming up. It’s just a soft launch this year, but that should ramp up by next year. Maybe 10 GW to 15 GW a month from the current 1 GW,” he said.

At end-September this year, Meralco’s year-to-date energy sales volume grew by 9 percent to 30,103 GWh. Sales across all customer classes remained strong.

The utility firm is looking at ending the year with P19 billion in core profit, after having posted a higher net income in the third quarter.