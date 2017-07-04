Megaworld introduces first-ever integrated lifestyle community

SEEK for a meaningful journey to a sanctified place and you shall find it in the country’s pilgrimage capital—Antipolo City. There situates the shrine of ‘Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage’ which is enthroned as the sacred place for spiritual devotion.

This tradition which started as early as the Spanish Colonial era, still stands up to this day but aside from its religious connotation, Antipolo is also widely known for its ‘Hinulugang Taktak National Park’, mystical cave and delicacies such as suman and kasoy. Not to mention the elevated topography that provides good weather and sights of the magnificent horizons and landscapes.

Ultimately, these aspects are the main reasons why Antipolo City is still one of the ideal locations for suburban living considering its accessibility to major cities in the Metro. But for leading property developer Megaworld, it’s about going beyond these aspects by introducing the first-ever integrated lifestyle community concept of its newest development—the Eastland Heights. Also considered as the first in the industry, the idea is to set aside the ‘work’ part from the usual townships and focus more on the residential homes and amenities, as well as the commercial developments and institutions relevant to the community.

Eastland Heights head of sales and marketing Karen Arcilla believes that this is where the project sets apart from the rest. “Through the Megaworld brand alone, Eastland Heights is already unique from other properties in Antipolo given our track record in building communities that offer convenience, world-class amenities, and prime residential homes,” she said. “For this project, we are aiming to preserve the bounty of nature in the property. Preserving as much of the natural landscapes is one of our top priorities as we are offering the best of nature as an extended amenity for the Eastland community. Our goal is to create a balanced environment where the community is also encouraged to enjoy and appreciate nature,” she added.

Currently accessible via Marcos Highway, this acquired property expands approximately 640 hectares with four new phases currently being developed by Megaworld. The entire land is so expansive that it covers three different barangays in the area. What’s more fascinating is that the property itself sits in one of the elevated ranges in Antipolo, which is approximately 1,000 feet above sea level.

As soon as you pass the main gate, you’ll notice how impressive the whole road network is. The main road, which stretches as much as seven kilometers, has four lanes and while every path is a rolling terrain, it’s not too steep for any vehicle to traverse.

Up north and in one of the highest points is where an existing clubhouse is located. It will feature an event pavilion, fitness gym, basketball and tennis courts. Best part is that the entire facility takes you to the front seat to witness the splendid view of picturesque backdrops such as the Sierra Madre range, urban skylines, and everything nature has to offer. There’s also a 36-hole exclusive golf course which comprises 20 percent of the entire land. Soon to rise near the main gate is the approximately 6,000-sq.m commercial complex. And perhaps, one of the forthcoming main attractions expected to be completed in the next two years is the aqua park near the main entrance. Dubbed as ‘Springs’, it will offer expansive pools of natural spring water for adults and kids; landscaped pool with cabanas and beach chairs; pool decks; pool slides; pool bars; and spa concessionaire.

When it comes to the residential areas, lot sizes ranges from 300 to as big as 2,000 sq.m with plenty of cul-de-sac sections. Currently, the pre-selling price per sq.m is at P15,000, which is equivalent to average lot prices ranging from P4.5 to P34.1 million. As Megaworld offers the most flexible payment schemes plus no down payment, Eastland Heights would be an ideal investment even for the working professionals.

“Through the development of the commercial area and the entry of the institutions we will be bringing in, land values at Eastland Heights will definitely increase as construction progresses. Megaworld is also the only developer of exclusive villages in the area which offers flexible terms that can be tailor-fitted for your cash flow. We want our clients to take advantage of the pre-launch selling prices so they can maximize the return on their investment,” Arcilla explained.

Meanwhile, wide and open spaces including the true essence of living in nature are very rare in metro exclusive villages these days. So being true to its center of development and tagline ‘The best of nature’, Megaworld considers environment as its extended amenity to offer a nature-inspired lifestyle community for future homeowners. Likewise, more greeneries will be retained and other open spaces as well will be converted to leisure parks with playground for future settlers to enjoy. Interestingly, Megaworld is planning for a transit system to offer eco-coasters, battery-operated/solar-powered vehicles and the likes in order to transport people within the community.

While the next five to seven years is the target project completion, significant developments particularly from the primary attractions and facilities will materialize in a couple of years. And once everything is up and running, future homeowners will absolutely relish the fact that they’re inside a vast secluded settlement where they can have their own countryside sojourn. “Eastland Heights will become a landmark in Antipolo for its unique residential and lifestyle experience. We see this as a thriving, established community that prides itself on prestige and exclusivity, convenience, and wellness that families living here will be proud of. We want Eastland Heights to be the community everyone aspires to be part of,” said Arcilla.