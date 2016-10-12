Megaworld gets seven Property and Real Estate Awards this year

MEGAWORLD, the country’s largest developer of integrated urban townships, was the most awarded developer in the 2016 Property and Real Estate Awards organized by the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), making it the Overall Outstanding Developer in the Philippines for the second straight year.

Megaworld Chairman Dr. Andrew L. Tan was also recognized as the Property Man of the Year—a distinction he also received last year—for his contribution in pioneering the “Live, Work, Play, Learn” township concept in property development in the Philippines.

The company was the most-awarded developer during the awards night with a total of seven merits. The company received five major awards, including Outstanding Developer for Retail -Venice Grand Canal Mall; Outstanding Developer for Office-Uptown Tower 1; Outstanding Developer for Masterplanned Development (Metro Manila) – McKinley Hill; Outstanding Developer for Industrial Development -McKinley Hill; and Outstanding Developer for Residential High-Rise (the Visayas)—8 Newtown Boulevard.

These accolades cement Megaworld’s direction as the leading township developer in the country—with two of its townships already in the honor roll—Eastwood City last year and McKinley Hill with two awards this year.





“We thank FIABCI Philippines for recognizing our company’s continuing drive for excellence in property development. More than just a business, it is in the heart and soul of Megaworld to help build our country, by delivering progressive innovations and concepts in every community that we create,” said Jericho Go, Megaworld SVP.