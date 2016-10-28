Megawide raises P2.23 billion from treasury-share sale

MEGAWIDE Construction Corp. on Friday said it raised P2.23 billion from the sale of the treasury shares once owned by the SM Group.

The company said it signed a placing agreement with two investment banks as part of the sale of its 150 million common shares held in the treasury.

Megawide raised P2.23 billion from the shares, after they were sold at P14.90 apiece, a slight discount from its last traded price of P15.08.

CLSA Ltd. was picked as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner, and First Metro Investment Corp. as domestic manager for the offer.





“The sale will be done via an accelerated overnight equity placement, with settlement expected to be on November 2, 2016, raising P2.2 billion in gross proceeds,” the company said

“The proceeds of the placement will be used for partial repayment of the bridge loan availed for the purchase of Megawide common shares from Sybase Equity Investments,” it added.

Megawide earlier said it plans to raise as much as P6 billion through the sale of the treasury shares that bought back from the SM Group, as the company needed to fund the capital-intensive projects it will include in the bidding.

Oliver Tan, the company’s CFO, said the company may sell 410.84 million shares that it bought back from SM’s Sybase.

These shares account for almost 18 percent of the company’s outstanding capital.

“As we bid for more public-private-partnership [PPP] projects, there’s a need to expand the balance sheet,” Tan said.

“There are several options available, but the primary would be the treasury shares. We can reissue these treasury shares. These are basically the Sybase shares the company bought back recently,” Tan said.

He said they will likely sell to several investors, instead of just one strategic investor, since “the end result is to expand the shareholder base to improve liquidity.”

He said investors can be a mix of foreign and local investors, but the officials have not decided yet on their options.

Tan said proceeds from the sale of the treasury shares will help fund about five PPP projects the company is planning to bid for.