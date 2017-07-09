Mega Manila gets almost half of govt flagship infrastructure projects–Neda

Nearly half of the government’s flagship projects aimed at easing traffic and increasing transportation options will be rolled out in Mega Manila, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In its executive meeting with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Neda said 35 out of the 75 flagship projects of the Duterte administration are dedicated to Mega Manila.

The discussions on the flagship projects were conducted as part of the localization of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) in Metro Manila.

“It is only timely that we are discussing the PDP—of which, infrastructure development is a key part—as this is the best solution to the heavy traffic that we are experiencing in Metro Manila,” MMDA Chairman Danilo D. Lim said in a statement released by the Neda over the weekend.

Of the 35 Mega Manila projects, around six have been approved by the Neda Board, the highest

policy-making body of the Neda, which is chaired by the President.

This includes the new configuration of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 North Extension Project, which will be designed to accommodate up to 1.28 million passengers a day. Also approved was a National Transport Policy that will synchronize decisions and investments among all transport-related agencies and between the national and local levels.

Neda Undersecretary for Policy and Planning Rosemarie G. Edillon acknowledged the need for local government partners to achieve strategies in the PDP.

“We hope to enlighten you to craft policies in your areas that will build a solid foundation for inclusive growth, a high trust society and a globally competitive economy,” Edillon said.

She added that, following the adoption of Executive Order 27, the Neda is hopeful that the

Metro Manila Council will be more determined to localize strategies set in the PDP.

MMDA Director for Metropolitan Planning Josefina J. Faulan said the agency has an ongoing effort to craft the Regional Development Plan (RDP) for the National Capital Region (NCR).

Aside from the PDP, Faulan said the RDP will be anchored on Greenprint 2030, MMDA’s own road map for urban development.

“We have completed a first draft for NCR’s sectoral assessment that will go into the RDP. We are now conducting bilateral consultations with different sectors as we delve into crafting crucial strategies for developing the country’s capital, guided by the overall Philippine Development Plan,” she said. The executive briefing is part of the agency’s follow-up activities to the PDP launch to engage various sectors to support the PDP’s implementation.