Medical community lauds D.O.F. plan to hike tax on cigarettes, alcohol

MEMBERS of the medical community laud the plan of the Department of Finance (DOF) to increase the tax rates imposed on cigarette and alcohol products in its first tax-reform package submitted to Congress for legislation.

The groups, which include the Philippine College of Physicians Foundation (PCPF), the Philippine Society of General Internal Medicine (PSGIM), and the Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), said the hike in cigarette and alcohol taxes is necessary to compensate for the government’s losses in revenue due to lowering of personal-income tax, which will be beneficial to everyone.

PCPF President Dr. Anthony C. Leachon said the cigarette tax will guarantee additional revenues for the government, as it brought unprecedented increase in the national budget for health from only P57 billion in 2012 to P123 billion in 2016.

“We are proposing to improve health-service delivery and increase health human resource to efficiently implement primary health care. This will require additional government resources to fund the primary-care benefits of the people, which will bring even better chances of lives getting saved,” Leachon said in a statement.





PSGIM President Dr. Antonio L. Dans also said further increasing the cigarette tax will improve the health of the citizens of the Philippines, as it will help them stop or lessen occurrences of smoking. He explained that the increase will result to more people being saved from smoking addiction and tobacco-related diseases.

Citing the recent 2015 National Nutrition Survey (NNS), Dans explained that the number of smokers among the youth, aged 20 years and below, posted significant drop by 40 percent, from 9.1 percent in 2008 to 5.5 percent in 2015.

“Smoking prevalence among Filipino adults drastically decreased from 31 percent in 2008 to 23.3 percent in 2015. This means 4 million less Filipino smokers and at least 70,000 deaths averted since 2013 because they were discouraged from getting started with the fatal smoking addiction,” Dans said.

The ASH had also expressed their commitment to support the DOF for the passage of this tax-reform proposal. Dr. Maricar Limpin, ASH executive director, said they will mobilize their members and other tobacco-control groups to convince the legislators to vote for the bill.

“Like in the ‘sin’ tax law, our members and allies will work hand in hand with the DOF on this. We agree that cigarette prices in the Philippines remain to be one of the cheapest in the world, leaving room for further increase in the new tax-reform package of this administration,” Limpin said.

The health groups also said in a statement that “The sin-tax law, when it was passed in 2012, was a big step forward and was considered to be a game changer. It has exceeded the expected revenues and attained its health objective to curb smoking among the young and the poor. We are grateful that the DOF continues to recognize this important measure and intends to improve it to save more lives,” the statement read.

The first tax-reform package submitted by the DOF to Congress on Monday is a measure that aims to lower personal income-tax rates, with an offsetting measure that includes revisiting the excise taxes imposed on alcohol and tobacco products to make up for the losses in revenue, among others.