Mayor envisions Quezon City as Singapore of Metro Manila

QUEZON CITY Mayor Herbert Bautista envisions the city as “The Singapore of Metro Manila”.

Bautista also expressed optimism that the launch of the “QC Tourism Welcomes a New Day” last year would continue to spark investment opportunities with its thriving, business-friendly environment.

Ares Gutierrez, Quezon City information officer, said Bautista’s dream for the city is not impossible, for, like Singapore, they have “robust economic activity, pollution is minimal and it is a livable city”

Bautista has recognized that tourism “is always at the city’s agenda” and that “its role is pivotal to the city’s progress”.

“As the birthplace of many important milestones and ‘peaceful’ revolutions that shaped the nation’s history, Quezon City is again on high gear as we create another legacy, this time for the future generation, through this fortified tourism campaign. Tourism is close to my heart. Even when I was still a councilor until I became mayor, I saw to it that tourism is always at the city’s agenda. Its role is pivotal to the city’s progress,” Bautista said.

The Quezon City government, through the tourism department, moves forward with an exciting tourism plan that primarily positions the city to what it truly stands for—a place that welcomes everyone and offers unparalleled opportunities for all.

Formally launched via an event, dubbed “QC Tourism Welcomes a New Day”, held on September 5, 2016, at the Bulwagang Amoranto, the unveiling of the new tourism campaign, activity maps, web site and the new slogan “QC Welcomes You!” (Welcome Sa QC!) was led by Bautista and other city officials.

“If the tourism industry is robust, then businesses will be encouraged to open. If businesses will flourish, there will be employment. If there will be employment for all, then crime and lawlessness can be eradicated,” the mayor said.

While Quezon City residents know the city is a dynamic place to live, work and visit, Tourism Head Divine Pascua said that, through the new tourism platforms, Quezon City gears up boldly to the next level of tourism and economic growth.

“By promoting the city’s unique appeal and potential as a thriving tourism and business location, we can distinguish Quezon City from other city-destinations in the country. These new information-dissemination campaign efforts will greatly help us integrate our tourism strategies while, at the same time, diversify our overall offer to more people,” she added.

Quezon City’s new tourism campaign simply and sincerely delivers the message, “It’s all here,” Pascua said.

“With the new tourism slogan “QC Welcomes You!”, we welcome everyone to visit the city. The city has lined up a lot of tourism-related projects that will change its landscape. This is just the beginning of a lot of exciting things to come as we welcome everyone—young and old, locals or foreigners—to see and experience the city.”

Through a new online tourism portal (www.QCTourism.net), Quezon City aims to extend its reach and to involve young citizens. Bannering the slogan “WELCOMES” (acronym for walk, enjoy, learn, celebrate, overnight, meditate, eat and shop), the web site contains activity suggestions to heighten the interest of local and foreign visitors to try the different and diverse activities of the city. “Why ‘Welcome?’ Because the word itself perfectly describes the hospitable Pinoy culture. It also reminds us of one of our landmarks, the Welcome Rotunda, which is the gateway to the city from Manila,” she said.

As Quezon City is a melting pot of many interesting cultures, modern conveniences, as well as rich historical treasures, the web site and activity maps, Pascua added, are aimed at promoting the sights and thrills by suggesting what you can do or see in and around the city.

“The web site offers not only a list but acts as a guide to make one’s Quezon City adventure a truly interactive and worthwhile experience. For example, they can start the morning with a ‘walk’ in the park, ‘enjoy’ food tripping in Maginhawa Street, ‘learn’ about history at the QC Experience Museum, ‘celebrate’ various religious festivals, ‘overnight’ at any of our finest hotel accommodations, ‘meditate’ at the San Pedro Bautista Church, ‘eat’ dinner at La Loma or Banawe and ‘shop’ for great finds in malls, like the Trinoma and SM North,” she said.

Putting QC on the global map

AT the moment, the Quezon City government is also mobilizing efforts for the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Asean, which the country will host.

As the Asean marks its 50th year in 2017, the Philippines as host nation will play a vital role in showcasing the best of the Asean. Quezon City, as one of the most progressive cities of the world, will make sure its tourism platforms and destinations are ready to welcome Asean delegates.

“Truly, Quezon City is an excellent showcase of best practices in terms of business and commerce, livability, sustainable practices and of course, tourism programs,” Bautista said.