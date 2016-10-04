Maynilad to spend P13.5 billion in capital expenses in 2017

MAYNILAD Water Services Inc., the concessionaire for the West Zone of Metro Manila, said it plans to spend P13.5 billion in capital expenditures for next year, half of which will be used to construct several wastewater facilities.

Ramoncito Fernandez, Maynilad president and CEO, said the amount will be same as this year’s capex budget, but actual disbursement will be higher.

Actual disbursement this year was just P8.5 billion, while next year will be at P12.6 billion, or about 48 percent higher year-on-year. “Half of our capex for next year will be for water treatment, and the other half will be our investments for water distribution,” Fernandez said.

Besides water distribution, the company’s concession is also to connect all of the residential and business entities in its areas to a wastewater treatment facility before it can be discharged to the waterways.





Fernandez said it is building an average of one sewage treatment plant per year.

Cost of building a sewage-treatment plant is about P2 billion to P5 billion, depending on capacity. It needs at least a year to complete one.

By next year, Fernandez said the company will start to operate its treatment plant in Pasay with a capacity of 46 million liters per day and, possibly, another plant in Parañaque with a capacity of 76 million liters per day.

Under construction are its treatment plants in Valenzuela, two in Muntinlupa and one in Cavite City, all of which will be operational by 2018. The company is also building another sewage-treatment plant somewhere in the central Manila area, which will have a capacity of 140 million liters per day.

At the moment, the coverage of sewage-treatment plant of Maynilad, the biggest contributor in the income of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp., is only about 14 percent. The goal is to have full coverage by 2037, when its concession contract expires.

The company is expecting a drop in its earnings this year with the expiry of its income-tax holiday.

On top of that, Maynilad is facing arbitration procedures as it claims P4.9 billion in foregone revenues after the government did not approve the necessary tariff-rate adjustment since January 2013. The arbitration proceedings with the Department of Finance will begin in December this year in Singapore and will be resolved by the first quarter of 2017.

“We are optimistic we will get a favorable ruling,” Fernandez said.

Randolph Estrallado, the company’s chief finance officer, said Maynilad may also experience higher cost during the third quarter when some of its customers experienced a cut in water supply due to high-water siltation in Angat dam, which led to its treatment plant to work overtime, but give out less water.

“There will be lower sales and higher cost due to that unforeseen event,” Estrallado said.

He said, however, for the year, the company may still hit a modest growth in its billed volume by 3 percent from 2015’s 482 million cubic meters.