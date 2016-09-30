Maynilad execs visit BusinessMirror

Maynilad executives visited the BusinessMirror and feted its editors, executives and reporters to a sumptuous dinner from Chef Gene Gonzalez’s Café Ysabel on Thursday evening.

The meeting was highlighted by discussions on concerns on water and updates on Maynilad projects.

The Maynilad team was led by its President and CEO Ramoncito Fernandez, Chief Finance Officer Randolph Estrellado and SVP for Commercial and Marketing John Patrick Gregorio.

Also in the photo are BusinessMirror Publisher T. Anthony C. Cabangon (center) and former BusinessMirror Vice President for Marketing-now-Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick Alegre.



