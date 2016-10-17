Maroons set pace

Andrei Babad and Adrian Clemente came away with straight-set victories over their respective rivals, as the University of the Philippines (UP) aces rolled into the second round of the 2016 Bingo Bonanza National Open Badminton Tournament at the CW Home Depot Ortigas in Pasig City on Monday.

But while Babad dominated Justin Vanzuela of Jumpsmash Academy of Badminton, 21-8, 21-9, Clemente needed to toughen up at endgame to thwart Elben Concha of Adamson, 21-17, 21-19, and advance in the P1.5-million championship sponsored by Bingo Bonanza Corp.

JC Clarito also overpowered AdU’s Johnrick Macabenta, 21-5, 21-7, but the top HP2 bet will have to raise the level of his game as he faces top seed Kevin Cudiamat in today’s (Tuesday) resumption of the weeklong top-ranking event sanctioned by the Philippine Badminton Association, headed by former Vice President Jejomar C. Binay and Secretary-General Rep. Albee Benitez

Cudiamat, which lost last year’s crown to absentee Mark Alcala, and fellow seeded bets No. 2 Frell Gabuelo, third ranked Ros Pedrosa, No. 4 Orlan Ticala, fifth seed R-Jay Ormilla and No. 6 Solomon Padiz Jr. all took opening-day byes and will see action today.





In other results, Edwin Dodds of Letran Calamba held off National University’s Jervin Carlos, 21-19, 21-15; Team Prima/UST’s Cris Sanchez toppled Adrian Ramos, 21-14, 21-11; Ateneo’s Clarence Filart eased out Team Prima’s Marc Lo; and Keoni Asuncion, also of Ateneo, subdued Marvin Nalangan of Precision Badminton, 21-13, 21-15, in the event organized by EventKing Corp. and backed by Victor PCOME as the official equipment, SM Megamall, Smash Pilipinas and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Angela Ramos and Mika Aquino, meanwhile, open the women’s Open singles as they collide at 10 a.m. on Tuesday with Danica Bolos testing Clydel Pada’s mettle at 11:20 a.m. and Cassandra Lim facing Jellene de Vera at 1:20 p.m.

Defending champion Sarah Joy Barredo heads the 32-player draw with the Philippine Badminton Association Smash Pilipinas mainstay clashing with Adamson University’s Jhay Macabenta at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, while second seed Mariya Sevilla slugs it out with former Singapore Juniors champion Malvinne Alcala at 2 p.m.

Bianca Carlos, a former champion from Ateneo, also opens her campaign against No. 3 Airah Albo at 1:20 p.m., while No. 4 Charmane Salvador battles Susmita Ramos at 12:20 p.m.

The qualifiers and quarterfinals will be played at the CW Home Depot before the tournament moves to the SM Megamall for the semifinals and finals on Saturday and Sunday. Also up for grabs are the men’s and women’s doubles and the mixed doubles with P100,000 going to the singles champions and P120,000 to the doubles and mixed doubles winners.