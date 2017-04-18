Marcos’s friends, supporter raise P36 million for poll protest

IN order not to delay further the election protest, friends and supporters of former Sen. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. had chipped in to enable him to post the initial P36-million cash deposit required by the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

In a letter submitted to the PET by Marcos himself, 40 friends and supporters of Marcos said they pooled their resources in order for the former senator to come up with the initial cash deposit, since the PET gave him only less than 48 hours to comply last week.

Marcos, through his lawyer George Erwin Garcia, received the PET’s order dated March 21, 2017, only on April 10, requiring him to pay P66.223 million to cover for the cost of the retrieval of the ballot boxes and other election paraphernalia in his contested precincts.

The Tribunal ordered him to pay in two installments—the first installment of P36.023-million cash deposit to be paid on or before April 14 (Good Friday) and the second installment of P30 million on before July 14.

The P200,000 filing fee initially paid by Marcos when he filed the protest had been deducted from the cost requirement.

“Since Mayor Joseph Estrada declared Wednesday [April 12] a nonworking holiday for all government employees in Manila, the offices of the Supreme Court were closed on Wednesday [April 12], Maundy Thursday [April 13] and Good Friday [April 14]. Thus, if former senator Marcos were to comply with the April 14 deadline, that would give him less than 48 hours to come up with P36 million. In order not to delay the proceedings any further, we decided to pool our resources so that the cash deposit of P36 million would be paid,” Marcos’s friends and supporters said in a statement.

They added, “[W]e have done this, because it is our heartfelt wish that the election protest be resolved with dispatch.”

They further noted that without their help, the election protest, which has been ongoing for 10 months without the setting of a preliminary conference, will be further delayed. “Ten months is too long for this open wound to fester. This insecurity and instability is not good for the country,” they added.

“We, thus, look to you—the esteemed members of the Supreme Court—to resolve the confusion and doubt that has plagued us since May 2016,” they also said.