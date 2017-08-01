Manufacturers’ optimism falls to lowest since January

Philippine manufacturers—apparently affected by the martial-law declaration and contraction in overseas demand—showed less optimism to grow their business in July based on the country’s latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) that fell to its lowest level since January, Nikkei and international think tank IHS Markit reported.

Still, the Philippines’s 52.8 PMI in July was the best in the Asean, followed by Vietnam’s 51.7. The other countries in the region are projected to have a contracting manufacturing sector based on their below-50 PMIs, particularly Thailand at 49.6, Myanmar at 49.1, Indonesia at 48.6, Malaysia at 48.3 and Singapore at 47.9.

The PMI is a composite index, calculated as a weighted average of five individual subcomponents. Readings above 50 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50 show deterioration. The Philippine manufacturing sector, in particular, showed signs of softening demand in July.

“Although growth in new business inflows increased at a solid rate, the latest reading showed a noticeable slowing from June and was well below the historical survey average. Anecdotal evidence suggested that marketing activity and new models underpinned the upturn, alongside higher demand for products such as electronics,” the organization said.

The martial law imposed in Mindanao has also been said to affect sales, according to surveyed firms. There was also a noted pullback in overseas demand from June, with new export orders rising at the weakest pace since February.

The slower increase in new sales was matched by a similar trend in production and resulted in a slower employment growth during the month.

But while the latest reading is the slowest for the country since January, the organization expressed optimism on the local manufacturing industry, saying the number “still indicated a robust improvement in the health of the sector”.

IHS Markit economist Bernard Aw also said the diminished July PMI is expected to be “short-lived”.

“PMI survey data showed that, while growth in output and new orders remained solid, both slowed from June. However, business optimism remained elevated, suggesting that companies expect the pullback in business activity to be transient,” the economist added.