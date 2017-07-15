LEAGUE leader Meralco Manila faces Ceres Negros for the first time in the Philippines Football League (PFL) today at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Manila-Negros derby kicks off at 4 p.m., while Global Cebu hosts Davao Aguilas at 7 p.m. at the Cebu City Sports Complex.

Meralco tries to widen its gap on top trying to add three more points in its 23 markers on seven wins in nine games.

However, the Sparks are fancied in facing Ceres Negros, which is running for fourth place with 16 points. Ceres comes off from a 7-0 massacre handed to them by the visiting Ilocos United last week at the Panaad Park and Football Stadium in Bacolod City.

Global, meanwhile, seeks to strengthen its grip of the second spot—20 points on 10 games built on six wins, two draws and two losses—when it eyes its third straight home win trying to duplicate the 2-1 first-round conquest over Davao Aguilas in June in Tagum City.

Davao has yet to win a single game after nine outings collecting only four points from four draws but suffered as five losses.

Meralco and Global was supposed to take on each other last Wednesday in Cebu but the league postponed their marquee matchup and decided to fix its schedule.