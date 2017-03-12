Manila Mining belies Lopez’s claim it polluted water

THE Manila Mining Corp. (MMC) last Sunday belied allegations made by Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez the company’s mining operation caused water pollution.

In a statement, MMC said Lopez’s statement against the company during the Commission on Appointments’s (CA) hearing on March 8 was false and defamatory.

“This is to correct any misimpression that may have resulted from the false statements made by Secretary-designate Gina Lopez during her confirmation hearing before the Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, which was televised live via ANC,” the company said. While under oath, Lopez showed pictures of open pits of MMC in Placer, Surigao del Norte, which she said she took herself, and stated: “You know the price of gold went down so they suspended it, but they haven’t been taking care of it and they don’t even have the funds there to rehab it and my staff tells me that it is not acidic, but it’s full of copper. Nevertheless, it’s a danger to the area,” Lopez was quoted by MMC as saying during the hearing. The hearing was aired live by ANC.

MMC said Lopez made a similar defamatory statement on February 25 at a public forum in Butuan City, “where she described the water in our pits as acidic”. “The Environmental Management Bureau [EMB]-Caraga Region 13 conducted an investigation and water sampling at MMC’s mine site on February 27, 2017. The EMB’s investigation report showed the water in the pits and the sea water adjoining the mine site had pH levels within Department of Environment and Natural Resources standards,” MMC said.