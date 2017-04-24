Manila Jockey Club inaugurates P8-billion Winford Hotel and Casino

MJC Investments Corp. (MJCIC), a subsidiary of publicly listed company Manila Jockey Club Inc. (MJC), officially opened last Friday its P8-billion hotel and entertainment project within the 16-hectare on the back of continuous growth of the hospitality and gaming industry in the country.

“I’m quite bullish that, as we diversify the business of Manila Jockey Club, hotel, tourism and leisure will play a bigger role through the years because we are riding on the potential of the Philippines as a country to also take a bigger role on the world stage when it comes to hotels and tourism infrastructures,” said Alfonso Reyno III, president of MJC and vice president of MJCIC.

“We really have a lot to offer both local and foreign tourists. We’re here to do our share to make this dream a reality,” he said.

The Winford Hotel and Casino is a five-star hospitality brand that incorporates luxurious lifestyle and entertainment alternatives, gaming and attractive membership programs and promotions for its clientele in Manila.

“I’m so very happy to see the Winford Group is truthfully adhering to the new policy of Pagcor [Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.], which is to encourage integrated resort casinos, rather than just concentrate on gaming or on the casino portion,” noted Andrea D. Domingo, chairman and CEO of Pagcor.

Pagcor, a state-owned company, has a holistic approach to support tourism with quality hotels in strategic locations, where 80 percent of the total investment would be for recreation and entertainment and the remaining 20 percent for gaming.

The 22-story hotel consists of 128 internationally designed deluxe hotel rooms, a swimming pool, gym and spa, coffee shop and dining area, retail outlets, a helipad and an eight-level parking structure, among other amenities and services.

It also houses a grand ballroom that can accommodate the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) market activities.

Winford’s casino component is a three-level area, comprised of gaming facilities with a capacity of 600 slot machines and 110 gaming tables, as well as entertainment venue called Hippodrome, named after San Lazaro’s famed horse racetrack, which showcases world-class entertainment from popular acts both here and abroad.

“We want our audience to make Winford Hotel and Casino their own—a place of refuge and one that offers an escape from the busy life that surrounds the Greater Chinatown area,” said Alfonso Reyno, chairman, CEO and president of MJCIC. “Winford Hotel and Casino is about providing guests a world-class experience with the means and capability to address all lifestyle needs.”

The newest addition to the SLTBP development also gives the Filipino-Chinese communities in the area, business owners and casual guests a top-notch lodging brand while complementing the surrounding commercial establishments that consists of a shopping center, offices and residential complexes.

It is for this reason that Winford already enjoys a good following since its soft opening mid last year, Reyno III said. “We’re quite happy with the reception we’ve received since the soft opening of the hotel. I think the occupancy now is on track. In fact, it’s doing a little better than the projection,” he said, without divulging the exact figures of the turnout of hotel guests.

He said that, apart from the “very positive and promising level” of arrivals from the captive local market, the hotel-cum-casino has also seen foreign visitors using their rooms during their stay in the country and its capital.

“I’m surprised that even tourists from the United States and Europe, I’ve seen them checking into the hotel because of our very efficient online-booking systems. We’re now really on the map, so to speak, in terms of offering quality accommodation in this part of Manila,” he said.

For Tourism Undersecretary Falconi V. Millar, this is a good indication that tourism in the country continues to grow with the right infrastructure and facilities in place.

Tourist arrivals in 2016 were recorded at 5.97 million, or 17 percent higher than posted in 2015. This year the Department of Tourism expects tourism volume to reach 7 million. As of this month, the top 5 countries with foreign visitors visiting the Philippines are Korea, the United States, China, Japan and Australia.

“As the outlook of the Philippine tourism remains bullish, we encourage hotel developers to build more accommodation facilities throughout the county. Thank you to Winford Hotel and Casino for the establishment of this first hotel. We expect more hotels to be established as there will be more tourist arrivals,” he said.