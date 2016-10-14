Mall operators cooperate with MMDA to ease traffic

MALL owners and operators in Metro Manila have approved all the proposals and plans of the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-ACT) to ease vehicular traffic in Metro Manila.

During a meeting with I-ACT representatives from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the National Police-Highway Patrol Group (HPG), mall owners expressed their willingness to comply and implement the four suggestions of the traffic body.

The mall operators agreed to submit their traffic management plans, which includes deployment of their own traffic personnel; nighttime deliveries—from 11 p.m. up to 5:00 a.m. the next day; and the management of the queuing of vehicles going to the shopping centers will be coordinated with I-ACT traffic personnel.

The mall owners also agreed to refrain from holding special sales and other crowd-drawing events during weekdays starting November 1.





MMDA General Manager Thomas M. Orbos expressed gratitude to the mall owners for their cooperation.

“This show of support from the private sector will definitely help the government toward the common goal of solving the traffic problem in Metro Manila,” Orbos said after the meeting at the agency’s main office in Makati City.

He asked the mall owners to submit all their concerns and suggestions to improve traffic situation on their respective areas to the I-ACT for proper evaluation and action.

Orbos clarified that the no-weekday sale of the shopping centers only pertains to mall-wide sales events. He, however, pointed out that the holding of sales of particular department stores and tenants inside the mall should, likewise, be coordinated with the I-ACT.

Present in the meeting were Chief Supt. Antonio Gardiola, HPG commander, and Assistant Secretary for Road Transportation Mark de Leon.

Orbos said shopping-mall owners have agreed to conduct sales during weekends only starting on October 21 to January 9, 2017, from 12 :01 a.m. on Saturday to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Orbos said malls and similar commercial establishments are traffic generators during the Christmas holidays and that there is a need to come up with “effective and sustainable measures to provide convenience to the public.”

Among those who attended the meeting were representatives from Ayala malls, such as TriNoma and Glorietta, Shoe Mart, Robinsons, Centris, Fisher Mall, Starmall, Eastwood, Araneta Center, Podium, Shangri-La Plaza, Filinvest, Empire Mall, Walter Mart and Lander.

Orbos said that the Christmas measures were agreed upon to reduce the anticipated traffic congestion during the holidays.

“There are 16 malls along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue, sabay-sabay sila magse-sale, no coordination [with the MMDA]. Ang hiningi namin sa kanila no sales [events] on Fridays… they [should] coordinate and seek approval of I-ACT,” Orbos said adding that the mall owners are not against the plan as they dubbed it “Family Day Saturday.”