Malacañang to transmit BBL to Congress for deliberation

THE fate of the draft Bangsamoro Basic law (BBL) will soon be at the hands of lawmakers, as Malacañang is scheduled to transmit the bill to Congress this week.

Almost a month after the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) submitted the draft BBL to President Duterte, it will now be turned over to legislators for their scrutiny.

“The Presidential Legislative Liaison office will officially transmit the draft Bangsamoro Basic law to Congress this week,” Presidential Spokesman Ernesto C. Abella said on Monday.

Abella added Malacañang will give Congress a free hand on whether to consolidate the draft BBL with that of Party-list Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo of Pampanga. Arroyo filed House Bill 6121, her own version of the BBL, purportedly in aid of Duterte’s pursuit for a “just and lasting peace” in Mindanao.

“We leave it to Congress to act on the matter with dispatch, including consolidating the Palace version with House Bill 6121 filed by Representative Gloria Arroyo,” Abella said.

The draft BBL was transmitted to the President on July 17, more than three months after the BTC began crafting the Bangsamoro law. In the turnover, BTC Chairman Ghazali B. Jaafar said the draft BBL “is now more inclusive, being a product of a commission whose composition also reflects the widest inclusivity of all important stakeholders in the prospective Bangsamoro”.

Jaafar said the BBL is crucial to the continuity of the peace process between the government and Moro groups.

“Once legislated, this new BBL would erase the doubt on the peace process, that mistaken notion, which is fueling violent extremism among some Moros,” Jaafar said.

Duterte vowed to escort the Bangsamoro law as it faces examination in Congress. “I commit to support my covenant with you that I will support and husband this instrument as it goes in the legislators for [their] consideration,” the President said.

He said he would not object to any of its provisions, as long as it is consistent with the Constitution. To this, Duterte said “there shall be a Bangsamoro country within the context of the Republic of the Philippines” under his term.